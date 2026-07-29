Ossobuco is a real treat: Super rustic and classically comforting, it's a true star of Italian cuisine. In my ossobuco al pomodoro recipe, the ossobuco is paired with a savory tomato sauce that's dotted with mirepoix veggies, garlic, and earthy herbs. That combination totally infuses into the beef shanks, tenderizing them into flaky, meaty, fall-off-the-bone pieces of pure succulence. Traditional ossobuco typically features veal shanks, but I opt for beef shanks for a just-as-tasty rendition with an ingredient that's a little easier to source for the home chef.

Though there are quite a few ways to cook ossobuco, I went pretty traditional to the Northern Italian-style with this recipe: searing the shanks, deglazing with lots of wine, and slow-braising to fork tenderness. Ossobuco literally means "bone with a hole," a reference to the added marrow bonus provided by the shanks. If you haven't had the opportunity to try slow-cooked marrow yet, this recipe is a great place to start. Despite yielding such a decadent and impressive final dish, this ossobuco recipe is ultimately fairly simple to make, with the oven handling most of that braising heavy-lifting and naturally melding all of the saucy, savory flavors with little effort on your end.