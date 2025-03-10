How The Holy Trinity Of Mirepoix Vegetables Transforms Your Cooking

Though there is only one true mirepoix, there are several variations that can be found in adjacent cuisines. In Louisiana, for example, holy trinity is used as the base for many dishes (along with many-flavored cajun seasoning). Holy trinity is similar to mirepoix in that it contains onions and celery, however holy trinity uses bell peppers rather than carrots for the third ingredient. The holy trinity does use the same 2:1:1 ratio as mirepoix, with two parts onion, one part celery, and one part bell pepper.

Instead of mirepoix, Italian cooks have soffritto, which is essentially the same thing, but the vegetables are chopped more finely so that they will more readily dissolve into sauces. There is also the French Pinçage, which is mirepoix with tomato paste added. This is great for sauces rather than roasts. The German suppengrün, or "soup greens", varies in its ingredients, but usually consists of carrots, celery, and leeks (which are different from green onions). The use of leeks rather than onions give this base a more mellow, earthy flavor. Suppengrün can also include herbs and root veggies.

Each of these ingredient blends make an excellent aromatic base for a dish. The key is knowing when each will be at its best. After trying your hand at each, you might just find yourself concocting your own mirepoix-inspired mix for your next meal. (And then you can move on to learning the five French mother sauces.)