Why Braising Is The Only Way Beef Shank Should Ever Be Cooked

Not every cut of beef is a steak, and there's a beauty to that. Sure, a nice slab of meat grilled or seared to perfection is a delicious creation; however some deft cooking techniques can showcase a different type of meat satiation. A terrific example are beef shanks, a cut from the upper leg. Cook them quickly, and it's a tough, chewy, and generally unpalatable experience. However, braise the shanks, and they transform into a culinary treat.

Time and liquid do wonders on the composition of the cut, making them tender and full of flavor. Their contained collagen creates a decadent mouthfeel, which also readily infuses aromatics. Crafted with care, it'll be a beef centerpiece that turns heads more than some steaks. And throw in the fact it's generally an affordable cut, and it's easy to see why beef shanks are such a move.

Their collagen-rich nature also makes them one of the best beef cuts for rich, savory Pho and other stock bases. However, while such dishes are flavorful, they won't showcase the texture of the beef shanks. So if you really want to experience the terrific meatiness of the cut, then braising is the optimal preparation method every time.

