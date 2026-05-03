Old-School Steak Diane Recipe

This retro presentation of seared tenderloin steak topped in a silky, mushroomy sauce was once a fine-dining staple, but with this recipe, it's one you can make it home — and we're talking about Steak Diane, of course. Tuxedo-clad waiters would wheel impressive trolleys around opulent dining rooms, crafting Steak Diane dishes table-side, making for a truly theatrical dining experience. One of the chief ingredients in the sauce, brandy or Cognac, is delightfully flammable, creating that wow-worthy flambé flair.

Of course, the brandy isn't just for show. It is an integral part of the recipe as a whole. Filet mignon or tenderloin steaks are known for their buttery, tender texture. Unfortunately, these cuts are pretty mild in flavor. An old-school recipe, like Steak Diane, rewards its diners by picking up that flavor-lacking slack with a sensational sauce. Butter-sauteed garlic, shallot, and mushrooms are deglazed with the oaky, semi-sweet liqueur. Dijon mustard, heavy cream, and Worcestershire sauce are added to provide savory richness and balancing sharpness. Infusing the sauce with much needed umami meatiness is the demi glace, a concentrated, stock-based sauce. This is one of those recipes that I loved learning about in culinary school, and it's an impressive dish that always wows (without being excessively difficult or ingredient-heavy).