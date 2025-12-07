5-Cheese Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spinach-artichoke dip is a classic comfort food (and an admitted weakness of Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond), but there's always room for improvement. Many recipes call for just three cheeses: cream, mozzarella, and parmesan. Drummond changes things up by adding feta and swapping the mozzarella for pepper Jack, but that's still only four cheeses. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins, however, ups the ante even further in her five-cheese spinach artichoke dip recipe. Watkins was inspired by a "Saturday Night Live" skit, where a character jokes about refusing to eat only three cheeses (four cheeses, on the other hand, would be acceptable). While that particular skit was about lasagna, she feels it's a good motto for any cheesy dish — especially a spinach artichoke dip — and as she describes her recipe, "This dip is super cheesy."

The five-cheese mix isn't just here to prove a point, though. "Each cheese is serving a purpose here — cream cheese adds the smooth richness, Parmesan adds pungency, Gruyere brings a nice nutty sharpness, feta adds salty twang, and the cheddar contributes to some epic cheese-pulls," explains Watkins. As a counterpoint, the garlic adds pungency, the spinach and artichoke bring a hint of vegetal bitterness, while crushed red pepper finishes things off with a touch of palate-cleansing heat.