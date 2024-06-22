How To Make Simple Syrup For Cocktails (Plus 3 Tasty Upgrades)

Shaken or stirred, many classic cocktails contain some form of sugar. Some are sweeter than others, but that sweetness is part of what balances the flavors of our favorite drinks. Often a recipe will call for half to one ounce of simple syrup, and if you're not sure what that is or where to find it, look no further. Simple syrup is just what it sounds like: simple! A standard simple syrup has only two ingredients, sugar and water, and you can easily make one yourself for all your cocktail making needs.

Advertisement

Simple syrup comes together in just a few minutes with minimal equipment. You can whip it up as needed, or make some ahead of time to keep on deck for cocktail hour. And once you've mastered this bartending basic, you can give it a twist with some tasty upgrades that will take your beverages to another level of flavor and finesse.