Tips For Better Frozen Drinks: Daiquiris, Margaritas, Lemonade, And More

It's summertime, and that means we're ordering our coffees iced, we're stopping for a slurpee on the road trip to the lake, and we're serving up all manner of tasty frozen beverages at our pool parties and family barbecues. Starbucks has bumped their Frappuccinos and frozen Refreshers back up to their seasonal place of prominence on the menu. Pumpkin spice season 'tis not. Now is the time for all things icy and cool.

But who among us hasn't experienced the disappointment of realizing our cocktail has lost its chill on a hot day? If you like to sip your beverage outdoors in the sunshine, and you don't want a mouthful of lukewarm syrupy liquor, this is where the blender comes in. You may have heard of hip bars that have an actual slushie machine churning out frozen negronis, but for the rest of us who don't have that kind of equipment on hand, it's time to turn to the blender and some easy hacks to make the best chilly drinks possible.

If you're looking to make the perfect smoothie for breakfast and frozen lemonade for the kids, or find the best blender setting for a frozen margarita and indulge in a simple three-ingredient whisky slushie, here are some tips to make and keep those drinks icy cold, smooth, and extra tasty.

