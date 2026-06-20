Summery Hot-Smoked Salmon Salad Recipe

There is something so wonderfully satisfying about a big, hearty salad that is a complete meal in itself. When Mother Nature turns up the heat, salads offer a respite from spending hours over a hot stove or cranking up the oven. Summer is also the perfect time to celebrate the bounty of a productive garden or farmer's market loaded with the crops of the season. For me, it is also the time to celebrate Scandinavian midsummer traditions with family and friends. This summery hot-smoked salmon salad embraces all of these summer joys, featuring chilled salmon, baby potatoes, hard-cooked eggs, peppery garden greens, and seasonal veggies topped with a piquant mustard-dill dressing. The salad is crowned with golden pickled mustard seeds and red onions, plus crunchy rye crumbs for extra Scandinavian flair. Not only is this salad filled with a summer rainbow of colors, the beautiful array of textures and flavors will make this an entertaining favorite.

Although there is some cooking required in this recipe, it involves minimal time and effort and can also be done in advance. The pickled mustard seeds and onions, roasted baby potatoes, and hard-cooked eggs can all be completed in 30 minutes or less, and are best done at least a day in advance for proper chilling and flavor development. This recipe uses prepared hot-smoked salmon, but you can also prepare your own if you have a smoker handy.