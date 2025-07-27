How To Easily Take The Bitter Bite Out Of Radicchio

Radicchio, a vibrant vegetable with a striking, deep burgundy hue, is a popular inclusion in a variety of salad recipes. Owing to its inherently satisfying crisp paired with its naturally bitter-sweet notes, radicchio can elevate every bite of your salad and grain bowl with a delightful texture and nuanced flavors.

While radicchio closely resembles a type of lettuce, it is actually a type of chicory, which makes sense given the noticeable, sharp, and bitter contrast to lettuce's subtle, buttery sweetness. Some may relish the natural flavors of radicchio, but for others, the bitterness can be overwhelming and sometimes even unpleasant to the palate. However, there is a simple way to fix this minor hiccup, which requires a bit of advanced planning. The trick is to chop a head of radicchio into quarters and soak them in cold water for up to an hour. Although this method does not entirely eliminate the distinct bitterness, it helps tone it down enough to make the leafy vegetable more appealing to taste if you are particularly sensitive to the natural bitter notes.

The reason why this technique works boils down to a simple science. The bitterness of radicchio stems from a compound called lactucopicrin (aka intybin), which belongs to a category of plant-derived compounds that impart a characteristic smell and flavor to bitter leafy veggies like radicchio. Because lactucopicrin is water soluble, soaking the radicchio wedges in cold water helps remove some of this compound while retaining its desirable crunch. What's left is to get creative with your seasonings, dressings, and cooking techniques, and serve up a tasty plate of radicchio.