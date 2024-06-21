Shrimp Salad Toast Skagen Recipe

Toast Skagen is a classic appetizer that is relished across Sweden, but it's actually named after the small Danish fishing town of Skagen. Small, briney shrimp are tossed in a creamy dressing, piled atop crisp, buttered toast, and topped with creamy roe. Many versions of this dish are now found around Scandinavia, but the Swedes have been making it for decades, especially for celebrations (particularly Midsummer).

This recipe for shrimp salad toast Skagen — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – uses crusty rye bread for the toast, tops the bread with tiny cooked salad shrimp, and features a homemade mayonnaise dressing laden with fresh dill, horseradish, lemon, and smoky paprika. The toasts are crowned with a dollop of golden whitefish roe, thinly sliced shallot, and more dill. Adapted from her own Swedish family's archives, Kinnaird says that this recipe is summer in a bite, and it's best enjoyed with a chilled glass of herbacious aquavit!