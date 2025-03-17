What's The Difference Between Gravlax And Lox?

Gravlax dates to the Middle Ages, when 14th-century fishermen in Northern Sweden made a dish known as gravad lax, or buried salmon. They would cover whole sides of the fish in a mixture of water, spices, herbs, and its own blood to cure it, but as salt became more accessible, the process evolved to using salt, sugar, and dill. Today, it's still a mainstay in Scandinavian countries, but the raw fish dish is also enjoyed by foodies around the world who appreciate its silkiness and gently seasoned layers of flavor.

Modern chefs enjoy getting creative when making gravlax, using spices and other ingredients like coriander, white peppercorns, citrus zest, and even juniper berries and beets for a more complex, vibrant dish. Alcohol, traditionally aquavit, a Nordic distilled spirit that is often flavored with caraway or dill, is another common addition, favored for the way it intensifies the infusion and helps keep the fish intact; vodka also works during the curing process, which often lasts a few days.

Gravlax, like lox, can be served on bagels with cream cheese for breakfast or brunch, but it's equally great as a part of a coursed lunch or as a dinner starter. It pairs beautifully with crackers and crisps, as well as condiments like "hovmästarsås," or Swedish mustard sauce. The relatively delicate flavor of gravlax lends versatility to the fish, making it ideal in smørrebrød, Danish open-faced sandwiches that are typically paired with creamy spreads, plus refreshing cucumbers and dill. Gravlax also shines in salads featuring crisp greens or hearty potatoes for a satisfying side dish.