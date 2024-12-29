Everything You Need To Know About Smoked Salmon

Rich, salty, and with plenty of that delicious umami flavor it's known for, smoked salmon is a delicious addition to pretty much any meal: breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner.

It is expensive, though, so between its price and not knowing how to cook or eat it properly, many people avoid salmon entirely unless they happen to be at a restaurant where it's on offer. That's a shame, because smoked salmon is both delicious and healthy for you, and should have a place in every home kitchen.

Chowhound sat down with two professional chefs to get their take on everything salmon-related. They shared information on what it is, how it's made, the different types of smoked salmon to consider, how to find the best product for the most affordable price, and the yummiest ways to use it in meals. Get ready to be demystified.