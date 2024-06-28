Lox Vs Smoked Salmon: What's The Difference?

Smoked salmon begins the same way as lox, with a salt cure. However, the curing time is shorter than that of lox — typically only a day — which makes smoked salmon less salty. The other flavor factor separating lox and smoked salmon is, of course, the smoke. After brining, smoked salmon goes into a smoker, where it picks up the flavor of whatever wood is being used. Alder wood is a particularly common choice for smoking salmon, as it has a mild flavor that won't overpower the fish. Hickory and mesquite may be used to impart a stronger smoky flavor. Smoked salmon looks a lot like poached salmon, except for the unique variety used on bagels.

The popular bagel topping most people think of as lox is actually a variety of smoked salmon called Nova (short for Gaspé Nova), which originated in Nova Scotia. Nova is cold-smoked, meaning that it is smoked at a very low temperature (not more than 85 degrees Fahrenheit). Since this is barely above room temperature, Nova doesn't actually cook, it just takes on the flavor of the smoke. In the end, it's still raw, just like lox. While Nova technically counts as smoked salmon, it is really more of a bridge between smoked salmon and lox. It's less salty than lox, but not as smoky as other types of smoked salmon. It's the best of both worlds, and it's no surprise that it's come to dominate the bagel world.

