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Few would argue with the assertion that chocolate chip cookies are one of the most beloved baked treats around. Buttery, chewy, crispy on the edges, with morsels of chocolate goodness in every bite, chocolate chip cookies are hard to beat. Yet, what happens when you marry together these classic flavors with a secret twist? Enter dreamy and creamy Nutella-stuffed chocolate chip cookies. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her decadent chocolate chip spin, which features a gooey Nutella center that adds its own special brand of indulgence to every bite. The elevated combination of the creamy hazelnut-enriched spread with the vanilla-laced brown sugar cookie dough is a match made for the ultimate chocolate chip cookie enthusiast. The secret lies in freezing scoops of the Nutella to tuck into the cookie dough before baking. The result is an absolute molten chocolate-hazelnut delight.

Kinnaird likes to add a bit of finely chopped hazelnuts to the dough to intensify the flavor of the nuts and give the cookies a bit of extra crunch. If you haven't baked with hazelnuts before, note that they must first be roasted and then rubbed to release their papery skins. These toasty colored skins can be quite bitter and might detract from the experience of your baked goods. If you prefer your cookies to be nut-free, they will still be next-level without.