13 Mistakes That Will Totally Ruin Your Chocolate Chip Cookies

One of the first hurdles a baker has to learn to master is patience. In a world increasingly focused on instant gratification, the wait times that baking calls for can drive an average person bonkers. Yes, even the humble chocolate chip cookie benefits from a dedicated rest in the fridge.

This idea initially comes from Jacques Torres, the chocolate maestro who introduced us to his chocolate chip cookie in The New York Times. His brilliant hack for better cookies relies on aging your cookie dough in the fridge, with the longest rest period clocking in at 72 hours. I'm not that fussy, but a chocolate chip cookie dough that sits in the fridge for at least 24 hours is the best tasting cookie to me, no arguments. During this time, the fat solidifies and sets up, the flour hydrates, and the flavors mature. Everything gets better.

You'll notice that the aged cookie get's more toasted and brown in the oven than a mix and drop cookie — a caramelization bonus, in my book. A number of people find even 1 or 2 hours sufficient time in the fridge to enhance the texture and flavor of a cookie. Whatever time span you select, a day or an hour, you should chill and rest your cookie dough for some length of time.