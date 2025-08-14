These Chocolate Cherry-Stuffed Cookies Bring A Sweet Flavor Combo To Life
If you've ever had a chocolate-covered cherry, then you know the magic that happens when you pair velvety rich chocolate and tangy sweet cherries. It's a timeless combination that is so simple yet so decadent. This cocoa-packed cookie is sweet and chewy and gives way to a deliciously juicy and unexpected jammy center that's perfect with the deep fudgy chocolate. The sprinkle of flaky salt brings the whole combination to life. There's a delightful element of surprise that a standard thumbprint cookie just doesn't deliver. This elevated twist is deceptively easy to make and even leaves you with some leftover cherry jam to enjoy in other ways.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "These cookies are perfect to make when a simple chocolate chip cookie won't do the trick. Great for book club, wine and dessert nights, or the first day of school treats. It can even be a fun cookie to have kids help with in the kitchen." Keep reading to learn how to make a dessert that grabs some attention.
Gather the ingredients for chocolate cherry stuffed cookies
To make this recipe, start by picking up some fresh cherries. While you're in the produce aisle, grab a lemon. From the dairy aisle, add some milk to your cart, and any type of milk will work, whether it's oat, almond, or soy. You'll also need cocoa powder or feel free to substitute with cacao powder. The rest of the ingredients are baking basics like cane sugar, brown sugar, all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, vanilla, and any neutral oil. If you're feeling fancy, pick up some flaky salt for topping.
Step 1: Remove the cherry pits
Remove the cherry pits and stems and slice the cherries in half.
Step 2: Add the cherries to a pot
Add the cherries to a medium pot and bring the heat to medium.
Step 3: Stir and mash the cherries
Stir for about 8-10 minutes while breaking down the cherries with a wooden mallet or potato masher.
Step 4: Add the sugar and lemon juice
Add the sugar and lemon juice and cook for 1 hour keeping an eye on it. It will get bubbly and the liquid will reduce down.
Step 5: Whisk the dry ingredients
While the cherry jam is cooking, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl.
Step 6: Mix the wet ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together ½ cup cane sugar, the brown sugar, oil, milk, and vanilla for about 3 minutes until combined.
Step 7: Combine the ingredients
Add the dry ingredients to the wet and stir until a soft dough forms.
Step 8: Refrigerate the dough
Cover the dough and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Step 9: Refrigerate the jam
When the jam has cooked for one hour, remove it from the heat and using a slotted spoon, spoon the jam into a container and refrigerate for 30 minutes to thicken and firm up.
Step 10: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 11: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 12: Form and flatten the cookie dough
Scoop tablespoon-sized portions of dough, flatten them, and place them on the baking sheet.
Step 13: Add the jam
Place a teaspoon of jam in the center of each flattened cookie.
Step 14: Top with more dough
Place a flattened piece of dough on top of the jam and press into the bottom piece to seal.
Step 15: Bake the cookies
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until just set around the edges.
Step 16: Cool the cookies
Let them cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.
Step 17: Serve the cookies
Sprinkle with flaky salt, if desired, before serving.
What can I pair with cherry chocolate cookies for a dessert table?
What are some shortcuts to make the chocolate cherry cookies quicker?
Though it's simpler to make these cookies than it might seem, there are a few shortcuts you can make if you are short on time. To start, it can be time-consuming to pit the cherries by hand, so a cherry pitter tool is handy and they now make a version that allows you to pit 6 cherries at once. If you don't want to clutter your utensil drawer with another gadget, try this chopstick hack. Instead of fresh cherries, you can also use frozen cherries that are already pitted. There are no changes to the directions when using frozen cherries.
Since the jam portion of this recipe takes the most time, making a chia cham (a quick-set version of jam made with chia seeds) will speed things up. For this, use 1 ½ cups frozen or fresh cherries, ¼ cup maple syrup, and 2 tablespoons chia seeds. Add the cherries to a medium pot with the maple syrup and cook for 15 minutes, stirring and smashing the cherries. Then remove from the heat and add the chia seeds and let it firm up in 10 minutes. As another alternative, you can always buy pre-made cherry jam and use that instead.
What are some uses for the leftover cherry jam
One advantage to making your own cherry jam is that you'll end up with some left over. There are many delicious ways to use the extra cherry jam. If you enjoy overnight oats or chia pudding, you can either layer some into the oats or pudding, parfait-style, or simply add a dollop on top. Another way to turn the jam into breakfast is to use it as a topper for pancakes or waffles. If you are making a cake, add a layer of cherry jam in the center for a tangy and sweet filling (if it's a chocolate cake, you'll end up with that perfect marriage of cherry and chocolate — in cake form). It also makes a great topping for ice cream or yogurt, and if you go all out by topping that with chocolate chips or cacao nibs, it's yet another way to bring in that beloved cherry-chocolate combo.
For savory pairings, try spreading a thin layer of the jam on roasted vegetables for a sweet glaze. This works especially well for carrots, Brussels sprouts, or sweet potatoes. For a festive appetizer, use the jam alongside warm baked brie and serve with crackers. To enjoy the jam in a sandwich, try layering it on sourdough bread along with cheese and caramelized onions, then sear it in a cast iron skillet for a deliciously unexpected lunch.