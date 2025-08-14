These Chocolate Cherry-Stuffed Cookies Bring A Sweet Flavor Combo To Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever had a chocolate-covered cherry, then you know the magic that happens when you pair velvety rich chocolate and tangy sweet cherries. It's a timeless combination that is so simple yet so decadent. This cocoa-packed cookie is sweet and chewy and gives way to a deliciously juicy and unexpected jammy center that's perfect with the deep fudgy chocolate. The sprinkle of flaky salt brings the whole combination to life. There's a delightful element of surprise that a standard thumbprint cookie just doesn't deliver. This elevated twist is deceptively easy to make and even leaves you with some leftover cherry jam to enjoy in other ways.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "These cookies are perfect to make when a simple chocolate chip cookie won't do the trick. Great for book club, wine and dessert nights, or the first day of school treats. It can even be a fun cookie to have kids help with in the kitchen." Keep reading to learn how to make a dessert that grabs some attention.