These Cookies And Cream Muffins Give Oreos New Life
Not all cookies can say they've been around since the early 1900's, and one might argue that Oreos are the most well-known cookies in the world. The simplicity of two chocolate wafers sandwiched around a layer of cream is a winning combination, making these iconic cookies a household staple. It only makes sense to incorporate the iconic cookie into other dessert recipes, and this cookies and cream muffins recipe from developer Miriam Hahn does just that. Topped with caramel-noted turbinado sugar and a dusting of cookie crumbs, these muffins are the perfect morning treat or afternoon snack.
"These muffins are proof that you don't need to spend all afternoon baking to make a homemade snack," Hahn says. "Just pull out a couple of mixing bowls to make the simple batter and you are good to go, no mixer or fancy equipment needed." You'll end up with bakery-style muffins without the hassle, and whether you opt for classic Oreos or a different brand of sandwich cookies, that cookies and cream flavor will shine through beautifully.
Gather the ingredients for cookies and cream muffins
To make this recipe, you'll need to pick up some Oreos or another sandwich cookies. The regular version works best here versus the double stuffed. Stop by the dairy aisle to grab some milk, which is the main liquid in the muffins. You'll need quite a few baking basics like all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract. Additionally, grab a neutral oil (like avocado oil) and some apple cider vinegar which helps the muffins rise. A final sprinkle of turbinado sugar gives the muffins a little sweet bonus and crunch.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Line a muffin tin
Line a muffin tin with paper liners.
Step 3: Combine the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
Step 4: Combine the wet ingredients
In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, oil, apple cider vinegar, and vanilla extract.
Step 5: Mix wet and dry ingredients to form batter
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and gently stir just until combined. Be careful not to overmix.
Step 6: Fold in the Oreos
Fold in the chopped Oreos until evenly distributed throughout the batter.
Step 7: Fill the muffin cups with batter
Divide the batter evenly among the prepared muffin cups, filling each about ¾ full.
Step 8: Sprinkle with cookie crumbs and sugar
Sprinkle the muffin tops with the remaining crushed cookies and turbinado sugar.
Step 9: Bake the muffins
Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until the muffins are domed and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Step 10: Cool and serve the muffins
Let the muffins cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool for 5 more minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|255
|Total Fat
|9.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|1.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.9 g
|Total Sugars
|20.8 g
|Sodium
|167.6 mg
|Protein
|3.3 g
What are some ingredient substitutions for the muffins?
There are a few ingredients that can be swapped in this recipe, if you want to use what you have on hand. Instead of the all-purpose flour, you can use 1:1 gluten-free flour for gluten-free muffins, or you can sub in whole wheat pastry flour. Avoid using bread flour, as it will make the muffins too dense.
If you don't have brown sugar, an easy swap is coconut sugar, or use more granulated sugar. The coconut sugar won't be quite as sweet and will add a touch of caramel flavor. Turbinado sugar makes a really nice topping, but regular sugar will work, or you can just top with the crushed cookie crumbs.
To make the muffins dairy-free, any unsweetened plant milk will work. Soy milk, oat milk, or almond milk work exceptionally well. If you don't have avocado oil, other neutral oils like canola or refined coconut oil will sub in nicely. Finally, if you don't have apple cider vinegar, lemon juice or white vinegar will offer the same effect when using the same amount.
What are tips for making the muffins come out perfectly?
Even though this muffin recipe is straightforward, there are a few tips to ensure they come out perfectly. When you are measuring the flour, instead of scooping it out of the container, try spooning it into the measuring cup lightly. This will make sure that you aren't packing the flour too tightly and ending up with too much. It is important that the baking soda and baking powder are both fresh. If you aren't sure you can test them to see if the will be effective.
To avoid chewy muffins, make sure you don't overmix the batter. Combine lightly until the flour is mixed in, but avoid kneading the dough.
When filling the muffin cups, don't press the batter down into each cup—spoon it in lightly to fill ¾ of the way, so that the muffins will rise properly when baked. Place the muffins on the middle rack of the oven for even cooking, and be sure to check them with a toothpick after 20 minutes to see if it comes out clean when inserted.