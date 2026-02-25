These Cookies And Cream Muffins Give Oreos New Life

Not all cookies can say they've been around since the early 1900's, and one might argue that Oreos are the most well-known cookies in the world. The simplicity of two chocolate wafers sandwiched around a layer of cream is a winning combination, making these iconic cookies a household staple. It only makes sense to incorporate the iconic cookie into other dessert recipes, and this cookies and cream muffins recipe from developer Miriam Hahn does just that. Topped with caramel-noted turbinado sugar and a dusting of cookie crumbs, these muffins are the perfect morning treat or afternoon snack.

"These muffins are proof that you don't need to spend all afternoon baking to make a homemade snack," Hahn says. "Just pull out a couple of mixing bowls to make the simple batter and you are good to go, no mixer or fancy equipment needed." You'll end up with bakery-style muffins without the hassle, and whether you opt for classic Oreos or a different brand of sandwich cookies, that cookies and cream flavor will shine through beautifully.