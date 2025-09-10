Flourless Chocolate Cake Lovers Will Love This Decadent Italian Dessert Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chocolate flourless cake is a dreamy marriage of fudge and warm pudding, with a delicate, silky smooth texture and intense chocolate flavor. It typically has the benefit of also being gluten-free, with structure being created by a plentiful amount of eggs and gentle cooking. Recipe developer and former pastry chef Julie Kinnaird takes chocolate flourless cake to the next tier with her flourless gianduja Italian chocolate cake. Inspired by her travels in Italy, Kinnaird added ground toasted hazelnuts to her traditional chocolate flourless cake recipe, then lightened it up a bit by separating the eggs and folding stiffly beaten whites into the batter for a more airy texture.

Gianduja is a combination of either milk or dark chocolate and toasted hazelnut paste. The toasty sweetness of the hazelnuts perfectly complements the velvety texture and slightly bitter, earthy flavor of the chocolate. In this recipe, the toasted and ground hazelnuts create structure, while the dark chocolate and butter add richness. Hazelnut liqueur enhances the nutty sweetness, and the baked cake is finished with a glossy chocolate glaze and more toasted nuts for texture. This cake pairs beautifully with fresh berries or a scoop of vanilla bean gelato, and will satisfy the most discriminating chocolate lover.