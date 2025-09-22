6 Best Nutella Alternatives, And 3 To Skip

Despite the fact that people around the globe consume hundreds of thousands of tons of Nutella annually, there's something about the perfectly creamy, chocolatey, roasty spread that always feels like a bit of a secret. At least to me, okay! Whenever it's stocked in my pantry, rediscovering it feels like unearthing a hidden treasure, a scoopable delight that's better than chocolate, frosting, and peanut butter combined. It's endlessly riffable, bringing a little sophistication to any treat you add it to.

But what's a Nutella lover to do when there's no Nutella in sight? I lived it. Stalking the aisles of a New York bodega specifically in search of the hazelnut treat years ago, brand-name Nutella was nowhere to be found. Luckily, I found the next best thing — or dare I say it? — an even better-than-Nutella chocolate hazelnut spread.

I was surprised to find there were many affordable chocolate-hazelnut Nutella alternatives out there, and tried nine of the most widely available and customer-approved versions to find the best one. It was hard, but someone had to do it. My criteria was simple: spreads that were closest to Nutella in flavor and texture (or even better). Easily found at a handful of national grocery store chains, here are six of our favorites, and a few that just didn't bring make the cut.