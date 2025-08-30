Nutella From Italy Tastes Different From The Nutella Made In America, Here's Why

Nutella is a pantry staple in households around the world. Whether spread on toast and bananas, mixed in hot chocolate, or used as a crepe filling, this Italian-born chocolate-hazelnut spread adds decadence to any dish. Nutella gives grilled cheese a dessert twist and is also the irresistible ingredient Martha Stewart adds to monkey bread. Interestingly, while made by the same company, many report that Nutella from Italy has a slightly different taste than Nutella purchased in the United States.

Italian Nutella is generally described as less sweet with more pronounced hazelnut flavor, while American Nutella is more chocolatey and sugary. Some people who have tasted both versions note that Italian Nutella has a creamier texture compared to the oilier American version. Italian Nutella also typically comes in a glass jar, while American Nutella is sold in plastic jars. It's possible that the packaging has some influence on taste perception, since glass is non-porous and preserves flavor better than plastic.

Some also report that Italian Nutella lists the percentages of hazelnuts and cocoa on their packaging while American Nutella does not, leading people to jump to the conclusion that American Nutella must be a different formula. However, after visiting the American and Italian Nutella official websites, it's evident that the ingredients and percentages are in fact identical: sugar, palm oil, hazelnuts (13%), skimmed milk powder (8.7%), low-fat cocoa (7.4%), emulsifiers: lecithin (soya), and vanillin. Thus, if the spreads truly do taste different, there must be other reasons besides varying ingredient amounts — perhaps, say, the type of hazelnut used in each version of Nutella.