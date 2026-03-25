Old-Fashioned Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Everyone needs a classic oatmeal cookie recipe in their baking repertoire collection, and this old-fashioned version with chocolate chips might just become your new favorite. These cookies are soft and chewy, with nutty oats, buttery dough, and melty chocolate chips in every bite. The rolled oats give them a hearty texture with a wholesome and comforting taste, and the aroma will take you back to afternoons of walking into your house after school with a plate of warm cookies waiting for you on the kitchen table. Best of all, they are made with simple pantry staples and only take 20 minutes to bake. They are fancy enough to serve at a party, and easy enough to make on a whim.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This batch makes quite a few cookies, so sometimes I freeze half of the cookie dough so it's ready to make another day. You can wrap the dough in plastic wrap, place it in a freezer-safe container, and freeze it for up to 3 months. Another option is to scoop out the dough into individual cookie portions, lay them out on a tray, and freeze them, then place the frozen cookies in a freezer bag."