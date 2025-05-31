16 Creative Things You Should Be Doing With Nutella

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone loves Nutella. Or at least, this writer has yet to meet someone who doesn't. It's creamy. It's satisfying. It's affordable. Plus, it's a version of hazelnuts — one of the world's most delicious flavors — in which all of the annoying hazelnut prep work has been done for you. It's also highly accessible. If you need the goods and don't want to leave the house, you can buy Nutella Hazelnut Spread online, but it's also available at pretty much any grocery store.

But, when you're selecting those big honkin' jars at Costco, it's best to have a plan in mind that doesn't involve simply attacking it with a spoon. (Although, that could in itself be considered a plan.) Luckily, it's shockingly easy to find recipes that combine Nutella with more or less everything.

This is good because no one wants Nutella to go bad in the cabinet. That said, if you have Nutella around long enough for it to dry out (which we never do), you can keep it soft and stop it from solidifying by spreading a thin layer of neutral-tasting oil over the top. Still, it's better to use it while fresh, either by shoveling it straight into your mouth or by getting creative. With that in mind, here are 16 clever things you should start doing with Nutella.