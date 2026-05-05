13 Chain Restaurant Side Dishes With Their Own Cult Following

Chain restaurants may focus on hearty mains like burgers, steaks, and fried chicken, but some spots have also earned solid reputations for their ultra-craveable sides. We're talking buttery rolls that keep you going back for more even though you know it might ruin the main meal, crispy potato dishes that get devoured in mere minutes, and cheesy snacks that are pure comfort food with their gooey, umami perfection. Sure, they're meant to complement the bigger ticket items, but in some cases, the sides are so good that many diners are perfectly happy having them all on their own.

For some chains, a single side dish can end up carrying just as much weight as anything else on the menu. It's the thing people insist you try if it's your first time at the chain, the dish that comes up the most in glowing reviews, and the one that inspires countless copycat recipes. Curious to know which dishes regulars will never skip, regardless of what they're ordering for their main? These are some wildly popular chain restaurant sides that have developed legit cult-like followings.