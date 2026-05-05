13 Chain Restaurant Side Dishes With Their Own Cult Following
Chain restaurants may focus on hearty mains like burgers, steaks, and fried chicken, but some spots have also earned solid reputations for their ultra-craveable sides. We're talking buttery rolls that keep you going back for more even though you know it might ruin the main meal, crispy potato dishes that get devoured in mere minutes, and cheesy snacks that are pure comfort food with their gooey, umami perfection. Sure, they're meant to complement the bigger ticket items, but in some cases, the sides are so good that many diners are perfectly happy having them all on their own.
For some chains, a single side dish can end up carrying just as much weight as anything else on the menu. It's the thing people insist you try if it's your first time at the chain, the dish that comes up the most in glowing reviews, and the one that inspires countless copycat recipes. Curious to know which dishes regulars will never skip, regardless of what they're ordering for their main? These are some wildly popular chain restaurant sides that have developed legit cult-like followings.
1. Texas Roadhouse's Rolls
Have a seat at any Texas Roadhouse, and shortly afterward, a bread basket will arrive at your table filled with what many say are the absolute best dinner rolls out there. In fact, the rolls earned the number one spot in our ranking of free chain restaurant bread. The golden orbs come piping hot and glistening with a layer of brushed butter. Tear one open and you'll find fluffy layers that are perfect for spreading the chain's sweet and savory honey cinnamon butter onto.
Texas Roadhouse makes its rolls from scratch in-house with a new batch going into the oven every five minutes, so they're always fresh. But what really makes the chain's rolls so delicious is the unique mix of flours and yeast the chain uses. Legend has it that founder Kent Taylor spent weeks experimenting with recipes until finally arriving at the current version. Given that many locations go through thousands of rolls every day, it's pretty safe to say that he nailed a winning combination. The rolls are so popular that the chain even started selling frozen versions at grocery stores.
2. Taco Bell's Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
Ask a die-hard Taco Bell fan which side dish is worth tacking onto your Crunchwrap Supreme or Beefy 5-Layer Burrito order, and there's a good chance they'll emphatically recommend the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. "I get them with every single order," said one Reddit user. Another Redditor said, "Cheesy fiesta potatoes, when they're cooked fresh, best menu item." The side dish features cubes of potatoes that are fried until crispy on the outside and tender inside. Think of them kind of like diner-style home fries, but without the onions and peppers.
The Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes are pretty tasty on their own thanks to their enticing seasoning, but many would agree that they're even better when dressed up. You can simply splash some of Taco Bell's signature sauces onto them or go all out with toppings like nacho cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. You can also amp up the protein with add-ons like beans, slow-roasted chicken, and seasoned ground beef. The crispy potatoes can also be used to bulk up other items like tacos, burritos, and quesadillas.
3. Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Wisconsin-based chain Culver's is famous for its ButterBurgers, frozen custard, and delectable Cheese Curds. The latter is made with squeaky, un-aged yellow and white cheddar cheese that's breaded and deep-fried until crispy and golden. Countless diners say the curds are simply irresistible with their crunchy exteriors and creamy, gooey middles. According to the chain's website, it goes through roughly 41 million orders a year, which is a testament to just how popular this cheesy side dish is.
Culver's offers plenty of dipping sauces to go with the Cheese Curds, including buttermilk ranch, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce, and Culver's Signature Sauce (a creamy sauce with hints of Parmesan and blue cheese). But if you really want to take them to the next level, consider using the Culver's chili Cheese Curd hack that's been going around social media. Just grab a side of George's Chili and some cheese sauce and pour them onto your Cheese Curds. You can also create a Buffalo version of the dish by tossing the Cheese Curds with buttermilk ranch dressing and hot sauce.
4. Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion
Outback Steakhouse may have started with char-grilled steaks in mind, but it's the Bloomin' Onion that really helped put the chain on the map. This impressive dish features a massive onion that's sliced so that it splays open into "petals," then it's battered and deep-fried. Outback serves it with a creamy, spicy sauce for dipping. It's a fan-favorite dish that many have tried to replicate, including some other restaurant chains (for more on that, check out our Outback Steakhouse versus Texas Roadhouse onion showdown). Trader Joe's even sells a frozen copycat version.
The Bloomin' Onion has been on Outback's menu since the chain opened in 1988. Although many credit co-founder Tim Gannon with creating the dish, several sources state that it may have been invented a few years earlier by a chef named Jeff Glowski. Regardless, it's become synonymous with Outback and is one of the chain's most popular dishes, with roughly eight million orders sold per year (as stated on the company website). Pro tip: You can get a free Bloomin' Onion by signing up for Outback Steakhouse's Dine Rewards program.
5. Wendy's Baked Potato
The 1980s were a wild time for experimentation in the fast food industry, and Wendy's was no exception. Throughout the decade, the chain tested out numerous new menu items and ventures, some of which were hits and others that are now a distant memory (looking at you SuperBar buffets). One of the smartest additions to the menu was the baked potato, which would go on to become one of Wendy's most iconic dishes. According to Reader's Digest, the chain currently sells about a million of those hot and fluffy potatoes per week.
Among the many things people love about Wendy's baked potatoes is how versatile they are. You can have yours plain or with toppings like cheese, sour cream and chives, chili and cheese, and bacon and cheese. You can also drizzle the potatoes with sauces, like the chain's Honey Barbecue, Creamy Ranch, or Scorchin' Hot sauce. There are also several hacks going around, like amping up the Baked Potato with items like spicy chicken nuggets, an extra order of chili, shredded chicken, and extra cheddar cheese.
6. Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Fluffy, cheesy, buttery, and garlicky, Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are one of the seafood chain's most beloved items. They debuted in 1992 and were an instant hit. It didn't hurt that the biscuits came free with every meal. Even better, to this day, Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are unlimited for dine-in customers. It's hard to overstate how much people love them. There's even a Facebook page dedicated to them with over 832,000 followers.
To give you another example of how strong the Red Lobster biscuit love is, there was a huge uproar in 2020 when fans thought the chain was limiting its biscuits. It all came down to a misunderstanding about a statement on the chain's website that said each entrée came with two Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The company was quick to point out that that was just for delivery and takeaway orders. You can still stuff yourself silly with biscuits at the restaurants. And if you're not close to a restaurant, Red Lobster sells boxes of Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix at select grocery stores.
7. Arby's Curly Fries
Arby's slogan may be "We Have the Meats," but for many folks, it's the curly fries that keep them coming back. Originally called Curly-Q Fries, the spiral-shaped fries first appeared on the menu in 1988, and they've been a fan-favorite ever since. In fact, many say they're the best fries in the fast food game. Part of that may come down to the secret seasoning blend Arby's uses, which includes onion powder, garlic powder, and a spice mix that some speculate features cayenne and paprika.
With their ample size and savory flavor, Arby's fries are perfectly fine on their own, but as with many popular fast food items, diners have found numerous ways to make them even better. The most obvious include dipping them in sauces, like the chain's famous Horsey sauce (a creamy horseradish-infused mayo). You can also hack the Arby's menu to make loaded curly fries. Just order some chicken tenders, jalapeño bites, or even a roast beef sandwich without the bun, cut the items into pieces, and pile them on the fries with your preferred sauces.
8. Jollibee's Spaghetti
Spaghetti might seem like an odd fast food order, but that's exactly what Jollibee became famous for. Interestingly, the chain started out selling ice cream when it opened in Manila, the Philippines, in 1975. It later transitioned to hot foods in 1978, and that's when it really took off. The Jolly Spaghetti is one of the chain's most sought-after dishes, and it puts a Filipino twist on spaghetti with a sweet tomato-based sauce that includes banana ketchup. The pasta is also embellished with ground beef, sliced hot dogs, and a sprinkling of melty cheese.
While the Jolly Spaghetti has long been a familiar comfort food in the Philippines, it's somewhat of a novelty outside of its home country. That being said, it's managed to earn more than a few converts internationally. As one Reddit user said, "Best spaghetti I've ever had. 9/10. (Side note: I am not Filipino nor Italian)." Another first-timer commented on TikTok, "I was not expecting this spaghetti to taste this damn good!" Many fans will tell you it pairs perfectly with the chain's Chickenjoy (fried chicken) and peach mango pie.
9. Taco John's Potato Olés
If you're from the Midwest, there's a good chance you're familiar with Taco John's. And if that's the case, you're certainly aware of the chain's Potato Olés, which have somewhat of a cult-like following. This "West-Mex" side dish features flat, round tater tot-like potatoes that are coated in the chain's secret spice mix and deep-fried until crispy. They've been around since 1979, and according to the company, roughly 90% of customers now add them to their orders, with about one billion servings sold every year.
What makes the Potato Olés so appealing is their crispy exterior, soft mashed potato-like interiors, and the savory and smoky seasoning. Insiders say the seasoning includes a mix of paprika, seasoned salt, onion powder, and cayenne. Fans of the dish recommend getting them with extra seasoning and sides of creamy cheese sauce, guacamole, sour cream, and salsa for dipping. If you're feeling fancy, you can also order the Super Potato Olés, which come topped with seasoned ground beef, refried beans, a four-cheese blend, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
10. In-N-Out's Animal Style Fries
If you've never been to In-N-Out before and were to order straight off the menu, you might be left wondering what all the hype is about. After all, there are only a few items to choose from, including a hamburger, cheeseburger, Double-Double burger (double patties and cheese), fries, and shakes. But fans know that a big part of the chain's appeal is the In-N-Out secret menu, which adds tasty tweaks to some of those otherwise plain dishes. Take, for example, the Animal Fries, an over-the-top dish that diners can't get enough of.
The term "Animal Style" at In-N-Out refers to loading up a burger or fries with a slew of additional fixings. In the case of the fries, you get healthy lashings of melted cheese, grilled onions, and the chain's secret spread (a tangy Thousand Island-style concoction). As you can imagine, the dish is quite messy, so you're definitely going to want some napkins and perhaps a fork. Many diners also suggest getting the fries well done so that they stay crispier longer under all those toppings.
11. Olive Garden's Breadsticks
Olive Garden is rightfully renowned for its pasta dishes, but let's be honest — a meal there just wouldn't be the same without those buttery, garlic-infused breadsticks. They're typically the first thing to arrive at the table, as they come free with every entrée. They're also unlimited for in-house diners. That's good news for legions of fans who swoon over the soft, pillowy bread and use it for everything from dunking in soup to sopping up pasta sauces and salad dressings.
Fun fact: Olive Garden's unlimited breadsticks policy was basically created by mistake. When the chain opened in 1982, it was busy right from the get-go, and that was delaying orders. The managers knew they had to do something to placate numerous hungry, waiting patrons, so the solution was a slew of endless breadsticks. Today, the chain continues to extend that hospitality to guests who dine at the restaurants, and it also offers extra breadsticks for takeaway and delivery orders. They're sold either by the half dozen or dozen, and you can get them already baked or unbaked so that you can heat them up yourself at home.
12. Jack in the Box's Jumbo Egg Rolls
Since 1951, Jack in the Box has been aiming to please with an eclectic selection of fast food bites. Most locations are open 24 hours (or close to it), and it serves the entire menu all day long, which makes it easy to fuel up on whatever you're craving at any time. If it's a side dish snack you're after, many say the Jumbo Egg Rolls are simply superb. In fact, they earned the number three spot in our ranking of Jack in the Box menu items, falling just behind the chain's regular and tiny tacos.
Jack's Jumbo Egg Rolls are packed with diced pork, celery, cabbage, carrots, onions, and a mix of spices, then they're deep-fried until crispy and a deep amber color. Many diners say they're the perfect amount of greasy, yet the insides taste fresh and flavorful. Each order comes with sweet and sour sauce by default, but Jack's fans in the know say that ranch dressing is an absolute must for dipping.
13. Church's Texas Chicken's Honey Butter Biscuits
When it comes to fried chicken chains, there's a ton of competition out there. And while folks may have strong opinions about which chain makes the absolute best fast food fried chicken, many agree that Church's Texas Chicken reigns supreme in the biscuit department. As one reviewer said on Facebook, "Church's Texas Chicken — crunchy, juicy chicken, but the real star? Those honey butter biscuits!" Another fan posted on Reddit, "I mean, the biscuits are miles, leagues, acres better than the competition."
So, what makes the Honey Butter Biscuits so exceptional? Well, for one, the chain makes them from scratch in small batches throughout the day so that diners get them while they're still fluffy and moist. Plus, they're coated in a sweet and salty honey butter, which adds to the richness and texture. According to the company, millions of these bad boys are sold every year, which totally tracks when you consider how many people rave about them and how many copycat recipes there are out there that attempt to recreate their buttery goodness.