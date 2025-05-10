11 Jack In The Box Menu Items, Ranked

Jack in the Box often gets categorized into the "foods you only eat when you're drunk" genre of fast food chains, and for good reason: It's truly the greasiest fast food around and, at most locations, it's open 24 hours. Plus, there's pretty much everything on the menu, whether you're hankering for a burger, tacos, or even a teriyaki bowl.

Beyond that, however, Jack in the Box is a nostalgic choice for those of us who grew up on the West Coast (where most of the locations are). When I was little and my dad brought home Jack in the Box tacos for dinner for the first time, I remember taking a bite of it and thinking, "What is this?" because, although it didn't necessarily taste like a taco, it was maybe the most delicious thing I'd ever tasted at the time.

So, while Jack in the Box is great for children and late nights, what about daytime eats? I aimed to find out, and brought along a few friends, all of whom have never been to the chain before, to keep me honest and not too swayed by my own nostalgia. I chose some of the most popular menu items and took into consideration taste, texture, and overall quality. Here's how these 11 popular Jack in the Box menu items ranked.