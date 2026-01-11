Not Enough People Know How To Get A Free Bloomin' Onion Appetizer At Outback Steakhouse (It's Too Easy)
Is there anything better than the moment your waitress at Outback Steakhouse delivers a fresh, steaming Bloomin' Onion to your table? Yes, actually: the moment you realize you can get it for free. All you need to do is sign up for the Outback Steakhouse Dine Rewards program and you'll get a free Bloomin' Onion the next time you visit the Australia-themed restaurant — plus other perks.
Signing up is simple. Head over to the Outback Steakhouse website, fill in your information for the rewards program, and check your email. You'll receive a link to finalize setting up your account. To get your free Bloomin' Onion, just give your server your phone number when you're at the restaurant — they'll use it to pull up your account and apply any applicable rewards to your bill. In addition to a free Bloomin' Onion that you'll earn just for signing up, you'll also get points for every dollar you spend at Outback; just provide your phone number during your visit, or you can use information on your receipt to get credit after you pay. Each time you rack up 350 points (which you can earn by dining in, or ordering taking out or delivery), you'll get a $5 credit toward your next bill. If you enter your birthday during rewards sign-up, you'll also be eligible for a free birthday treat. What's not to love?
More ways to save big at Outback Steakhouse
Signing up for the Outback Steakhouse rewards program can help you earn points toward savings (and let you start off your next visit with a free Bloomin' Onion), but it's not the only way to save cash when you're kicking it down under. The chain's Aussie three-course meal is super affordable (though pricing may vary depending on your location), and includes a soup or salad, an entree, and a dessert. Toss in a soft drink and a tip for your server, and you'll be able to enjoy lunch or dinner for around $20.
Another little-known discount at Outback is showing your server your AARP card to get 10% off of your meal. You don't actually have to be retired to join AARP, and the membership can score you a ton of restaurant deals. While you'll need to check with your server to see if your location allows it, you may even be able to stack discounts (just be sure to still tip your server on the full amount — not the discounted amount — of your bill).