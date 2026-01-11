Not Enough People Know How To Get A Free Bloomin' Onion Appetizer At Outback Steakhouse (It's Too Easy)

Is there anything better than the moment your waitress at Outback Steakhouse delivers a fresh, steaming Bloomin' Onion to your table? Yes, actually: the moment you realize you can get it for free. All you need to do is sign up for the Outback Steakhouse Dine Rewards program and you'll get a free Bloomin' Onion the next time you visit the Australia-themed restaurant — plus other perks.

Signing up is simple. Head over to the Outback Steakhouse website, fill in your information for the rewards program, and check your email. You'll receive a link to finalize setting up your account. To get your free Bloomin' Onion, just give your server your phone number when you're at the restaurant — they'll use it to pull up your account and apply any applicable rewards to your bill. In addition to a free Bloomin' Onion that you'll earn just for signing up, you'll also get points for every dollar you spend at Outback; just provide your phone number during your visit, or you can use information on your receipt to get credit after you pay. Each time you rack up 350 points (which you can earn by dining in, or ordering taking out or delivery), you'll get a $5 credit toward your next bill. If you enter your birthday during rewards sign-up, you'll also be eligible for a free birthday treat. What's not to love?