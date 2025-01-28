How Many Sauces Does Taco Bell Offer?

Over the many years that Taco Bell has been serving delicious and wallet-friendly Mexican-inspired dishes, the corporation has also cycled through many different sauces offered on their menu. (Some of them endured similarly as long as the short-lived fame of Taco Bell's iconic mascot — the chihuahua who popularized the phrase about wanting Taco Bell, in the late 1990s.) But these days, Taco Bell offers a multitude of unique sauces (roughly 14 dips and sauces as of early 2025) to hungry customers who have been flocking to the Bell throughout its more than six decades in business.

On top of the chain's iconic quartet of stand-by flavors that have been most-consistently available nationwide — and famously feature Taco Bell's short, quirky saying on the packaging (Mild, Hot, Fire, and Diablo) — the restaurant also offers fans various in-store and online exclusive sauces. Like it spicy? A little warm? Or with just a gentle whisper of avocado? Taco Bell's got a sauce for you.