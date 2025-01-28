How Many Sauces Does Taco Bell Offer?
Over the many years that Taco Bell has been serving delicious and wallet-friendly Mexican-inspired dishes, the corporation has also cycled through many different sauces offered on their menu. (Some of them endured similarly as long as the short-lived fame of Taco Bell's iconic mascot — the chihuahua who popularized the phrase about wanting Taco Bell, in the late 1990s.) But these days, Taco Bell offers a multitude of unique sauces (roughly 14 dips and sauces as of early 2025) to hungry customers who have been flocking to the Bell throughout its more than six decades in business.
On top of the chain's iconic quartet of stand-by flavors that have been most-consistently available nationwide — and famously feature Taco Bell's short, quirky saying on the packaging (Mild, Hot, Fire, and Diablo) — the restaurant also offers fans various in-store and online exclusive sauces. Like it spicy? A little warm? Or with just a gentle whisper of avocado? Taco Bell's got a sauce for you.
Sauces sold at Taco Bell locations
The classic quartet of Taco Bell sauces can be found at all locations, along with many other condiments. Avocado Verde Salsa Sauce has also secured its spot as a permanent menu item after accompanying items on Taco Bell's Cantina menu, sporting a slim, lime green packet akin to the signature sauces. You'll find other sides packaged in a slightly larger cup container made for easier dipping, including Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Creamy Jalapeño, Chipotle, Avocado Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Red Sauce, Mexican Pizza Sauce, and the limited edition Garlic Ranch (which, at some locations, can be ordered separately from the Steak Garlic Nacho Fries it typically comes with).
While some of the older and more popular sauces can be purchased in places other than Taco Bell locations, buying directly from a restaurant can guarantee that it is made with the Taco Bell signature recipe. Some Taco Bell fans have noticed that the bottled sauces that aren't sold directly from the fast food locations can taste different than the on-site sauce versions. Some Redditors speculate that they are not even the same recipe, as the bottles are distributed by the Kraft Heinz food company with different formulations than those sold by the Taco Bell corporation.
Taco Bell condiments at the grocery store
For those who don't mind the slightly different flavors of the Kraft sauces, and would prefer a large bottle instead of heading down to the nearest fast food establishment for a small container for every meal, many of Taco Bell's most iconic condiments can actually be found in some of the most popular grocery stores. Retail chains like Walmart offer seven-ounce bottles of their popular sauces, along with Salsa Verde — which is no longer sold at Taco Bell locations. While the Walmart website also offers the fast food chain's Avocado Ranch and Chipotle Sauce, they may be harder to come by in-store and can sometimes only be ordered. Online shoppers can also find Taco Bell sauces and dips on Amazon, including Spicy Bean Dip and Medium Salsa Con Queso Dip.
Taco Bell connoisseurs and purists should absolutely opt to shop in-store for the fast food establishment's signature sauces. But those who want an abundance of a particular sauce — and the convenience of enjoying as much as they want — can absolutely check the nearest Walmart or Amazon for the flavor of their choice.