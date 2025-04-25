The Best And Worst Of In-N-Out's Secret Menu

The West Coast-based burger chain In-N-Out started in 1948, and since then it has always had a very simple menu. But the chain's loyal patrons know that ordering at In-N-Out is all about hacking the menu in secret (and not-so-secret) ways. The secret menu items are unique, creative, and in some cases, straight-up silly — and they're all created by altering existing In-N-Out menu items and ingredients.

This flexibility and willingness to produce these modifications (as long as they don't get out of hand) is part of what keeps In-N-Out's customers coming back for more. The chain has counted many a celebrity and celebrity chef among its biggest fans, including Anthony Bourdain.

So while at first glance the In-N-Out menu looks like a relatively routine affair comprised of burgers, fries, sodas, and shakes, these secret menu items make it so much more. I set out to a few of my local In-N-Out locations to try as many secret menu items as I could — including those not-so-secret additions that are actually listed on the company's website — and determined the best and worst of the chain's clandestine offerings.