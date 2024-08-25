The Best Free Chain Restaurant Bread, Ranked

You may question why restaurants still offer free bread in this economic climate. However, the practice is (hopefully) going nowhere — a basket of carbs is the perfect way to whet your appetite, no matter the cuisine. Plus, a little free bread goes a long way to impress and satisfy customers.

While no free appetizer is unwelcome, it's undeniable that some bread is better than others. The delicious staple comes in all shapes, sizes, and flavors, but there are a few metrics that really matter when judging bread. First, freshness is critical. There's perhaps no greater joy in life than biting into warm bread fresh from the oven. Taste and texture are also crucial to pull off correctly. No one wants to eat bread that tastes or feels like cardboard. We kept all of this in mind when putting together a list of chain restaurants that serve complimentary bread. Relying on customer reviews and our own experience where possible, we ranked the bread from worst to best. We dive into the details of our selection process at the end of the article.

