How The Baked Potato Outlasted Wendy's '80s Menu Experiments
The fast food industry had quite a moment during the 1980s. It was a booming decade filled with memorable marketing campaigns and new menu items — some that have stood the test of time and some that have long since been forgotten. McDonald's debuted its chicken McNuggets, Pizza Hut created its iconic personal pan pizza, and Dairy Queen launched its famous blizzards during that decade.
Wendy's has always been willing to debut some off-the-wall menu items, including some wild burgers over the years, and the 1980s weren't any different. Its Superbar launched in 1987, featuring salads, Mexican, and Italian food. Wendy's also created a breakfast menu with omelets and French toast that ultimately failed; And who can forget the famous "Where's the beef?" campaign? But perhaps Wendy's most famous 1980s creation was the baked potato — an unheard-of menu option at a fast food restaurant at the time.
When Wendy's baked potatoes debuted in 1983, the variations included cheese, broccoli and cheese, chili and cheese, bacon and cheese, and sour cream and chives. Except for the broccoli and cheese, all of these same potatoes are still on the menu more than 40 years later. And, according to Reader's Digest, as of May 2025, Wendy's sold one million of these baked potatoes every week — making it one of the most successful fast food menu items the chain launched in the 1980s.
Wendy's baked potato is one of the few fast food spuds
Over the years, Wendy's has experimented with many flavor combinations to accompany its baked potatoes. The fast food chain added an Italian-style baked potato with sausage, tomato sauce, and mozzarella, as well as a Mexican version with taco meat, picante, cheese sauce, and sour cream. Wendy's has even offered a baked sweet potato, topped with a butter cinnamon sauce, as a "signature side" for a limited time back in 2012. And in Puerto Rico, customers can enjoy a baked potato with ham and ranch dressing.
Wendy's initially offered baked potatoes as a french fry alternative for low-calorie dieters in the 1980s. Even today, its potatoes are still a relatively healthy option. A plain spud has 270 calories, while potatoes are a bit heftier, as the chili cheese baked potato is nearly 500 calories. The potatoes are cost-friendly as well. The plain baked potato sells for just 99 cents, and the most expensive options are the bacon cheese and chili cheese versions at $2.60, though prices may vary by location.
The baking process, while definitely more time-intensive, is simple enough. Workers wrap the spuds in foil, then bake them in a convection oven for one hour. The time factor is probably why Wendy's remains the only fast food restaurant to serve baked potatoes. Arby's locations in Canada — and a few in the U.S. — do offer baked spuds, while Burger King and Carl's Jr. have offered them in the past. But after more than 40 years, it appears Wendy's has no intention of taking these spuds off the menu.