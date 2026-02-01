How The Baked Potato Outlasted Wendy's '80s Menu Experiments

The fast food industry had quite a moment during the 1980s. It was a booming decade filled with memorable marketing campaigns and new menu items — some that have stood the test of time and some that have long since been forgotten. McDonald's debuted its chicken McNuggets, Pizza Hut created its iconic personal pan pizza, and Dairy Queen launched its famous blizzards during that decade.

Wendy's has always been willing to debut some off-the-wall menu items, including some wild burgers over the years, and the 1980s weren't any different. Its Superbar launched in 1987, featuring salads, Mexican, and Italian food. Wendy's also created a breakfast menu with omelets and French toast that ultimately failed; And who can forget the famous "Where's the beef?" campaign? But perhaps Wendy's most famous 1980s creation was the baked potato — an unheard-of menu option at a fast food restaurant at the time.

When Wendy's baked potatoes debuted in 1983, the variations included cheese, broccoli and cheese, chili and cheese, bacon and cheese, and sour cream and chives. Except for the broccoli and cheese, all of these same potatoes are still on the menu more than 40 years later. And, according to Reader's Digest, as of May 2025, Wendy's sold one million of these baked potatoes every week — making it one of the most successful fast food menu items the chain launched in the 1980s.