Onion Appetizer Showdown: Texas Roadhouse Vs Outback Steakhouse

Texas Roadhouse's Cactus Blossom looks a whole lot like Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion. I mean, they are essentially the same thing, right? Well, kind of. Obviously they have a lot in common, including being tasty, but have you ever wondered what sets them apart? I know I sure have. Aside from Outback Steakhouse being the originator of this unique style of deep-fried onion dish, there are quite a few differences when you get into the nitty-gritty details of each establishment's popular starter. That being said, we really just want to know which onion appetizer comes out on top in a classic showdown. Is it the Cactus Blossom or the Bloomin' Onion? It's time to put the debate to rest.

I went to Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse and tried both of their signature onion appetizers to determine a winner once and for all. In the end, only one could take home the gold, so I ranked them based on flavor, texture, and more. You'll find a closer look at my methodology at the end, but for now, let's find out which onion appetizer earned bragging rights and which one simply didn't measure up to the competition.