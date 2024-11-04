The Reason Texas Roadhouse Rolls Taste So Delicious

There's nothing like sitting down at a restaurant and immediately being greeted with a fat basket of bread — it's a nice, warm welcome for hungry patrons. But some of the best free restaurant bread around comes from mega-popular steakhouse franchise Texas Roadhouse. Their iconic house rolls are baked fresh every five minutes, arrive at the table warm, and come with a heaping helping of honey-cinnamon butter. This doughy, savory-sweet, melt-in-your-mouth bite has become so popular it even became a TikTok challenge when a few college students took down 35 baskets in one sitting. The iconic rolls have also been sold frozen in stores over the holidays, but that's if you can get your hands on a box because they have historically flown off the shelves in a matter of minutes. Fans are even taking to the internet to share strategies on how to cop a pack of the addictive buns.

But what makes these specific rolls taste so delicious? Shockingly, it's not the rich butter served on the side or the extra helping of melted butter brushed on top — although it's safe to say that much butter can't hurt. According to Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor, it was a carefully crafted recipe that came down to the simplest of ingredients that exist in every bread recipe — the right flour combined with homemade yeast.