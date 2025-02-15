The Non-Italian Fast Food Chain That Became Famous For Its Spaghetti

When people think of chain restaurant spaghetti, places such as Olive Garden are the first to come to mind, with long since fallen corporations such as Buca di Beppo also holding space in the memories of many. However, there is a non-Italian fast food chain on the block that is pulling to the forefront with spaghetti in ways that many did not expect.

Meet Jollibee, a fast food chain that originated in the Philippines. While Filipino and Italian food may not necessarily be a combination that first comes to mind, Jollibee is actually quite famous for its unique spaghetti. What sets it apart from the competition is simple: The chain's spaghetti sauce is noticeably sweet. Sweet spaghetti sauce may sound counterintuitive, but it is a flavor profile that is actually common in the Philippines. Spaghetti dishes can be commonly found at a variety of Asian fast food chains, including Hong Kong's Cafe de Coral. However, Jollibee's slightly sweet spaghetti is the first to really make it big in the rest of the world.