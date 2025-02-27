The Secret Seasoning Mix For The Best Copycat Arby's Curly Fries

When it comes to ranking fast food fries from worst to best, there's really no competition: Arby's curly fries will win every time. Sure, McDonald's fries have a certain salty nostalgic charm, and Wendy's hand-cut versions are the perfect pairing for a chocolate frosty, but neither compare to the crisp, well-seasoned bite of Arby's perfect potato spirals. The secret, of course, lies in the coating.

Unlike most other fast food mainstays, Arby's batters its fries to achieve their signature balance of crisp coating and fluffy center. That batter is also saturated with a secret seasoning mix that you can easily replicate at home, especially since anyone with a well-stocked pantry should have most of the ingredients on hand. The ingredient list on the packaging of Arby's frozen fries reveals that their seasoning mix includes good ol' salt and pepper, garlic and onion powder, and oleoresin paprika to give them a golden hue. There are also the mysterious ingredients listed as "spices," which some copycat cooks interpret as something with a little kick, like cayenne powder.

Aside from the seasoning, the package also lists ingredients needed to make the batter, which includes the expected flour, along with cornmeal, leavening agents, and dried yeast. Some of these ingredients sound a little mysterious, but "leavening agents" are likely a combination of baking powder and baking soda to help both aerate the batter and make your homemade fries super crispy, and dried yeast — used to improve texture and deepen flavor — is easily subbed for flakey, cheesy-tasting nutritional yeast.