We Tried And Ranked 8 Popular Fast Food Fried Chicken Chains

It's been years since I've had Chick-fil-A chicken, and I thought I remembered loving it, but apparently, I was mistaken. The chicken itself was pretty good, but while the breading was fantastically crunchy, it had a slight sweetness that I didn't love. I can't quite put my finger on what exactly was wrong with it — after all, to upgrade homemade fried chicken, I drizzle some honey over it while it's still smoking hot, so the problem can't be sweetness in general — but it just wasn't enjoyable to eat.

The three-piece Chick-n-Strips combo comes with fries — no options there — and those were even more disappointing. Though I love the waffle fry texture, the flavor was horribly bland with almost no salt at all. Even the Chick-fil-A sauce was a bummer. It may be Chowhound's favorite Chick-fil-A sauce, but to me, it tastes like they just dumped every sauce they had into a bucket and mixed it all up. As it turns out, this isn't too far from the truth, since Chick-fil-A sauce, while a tightly-held secret, is allegedly a mix of mayo, mustard, barbecue sauce, and sugar.

Worst of all, though, was the value. The combo had more fries than chicken, and still cost $7.24. Even if I'd enjoyed everything in it, I'd have thought it was too much to pay for a relatively small amount of food, but the price is extra offensive considering how disappointing it was. This one's a hard pass for me.