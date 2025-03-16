How To Hack The Arby's Menu For Loaded Curly Fries

Arby's has the meats, but you don't always have to eat them on a sandwich. The popular fast-food chain has been around since 1964, and in recent years, people have found plenty of ways to hack the menu in order to create dishes that aren't traditionally available — even going as far as sneakily doubling up on Arby's sandwiches without actually buying two. But if you don't want a sandwich at all, you can swap the bun entirely and replace it with the chain's fan-favorite curly fries, leaving you with curly fries that are loaded with meat, cheese, and sauce.

The best part of the loaded curly fries trick is you can prepare them right in the same cardboard box your bunless sandwich comes in, meaning you can easily prep them in the car without any additional dishes. The secret to this trick comes from TikTok user smallersam_pcos, who simply orders her favorite sandwich without a bun, then cuts up the meat and loads it on top of her fries.