How To Hack The Arby's Menu For Loaded Curly Fries
Arby's has the meats, but you don't always have to eat them on a sandwich. The popular fast-food chain has been around since 1964, and in recent years, people have found plenty of ways to hack the menu in order to create dishes that aren't traditionally available — even going as far as sneakily doubling up on Arby's sandwiches without actually buying two. But if you don't want a sandwich at all, you can swap the bun entirely and replace it with the chain's fan-favorite curly fries, leaving you with curly fries that are loaded with meat, cheese, and sauce.
The best part of the loaded curly fries trick is you can prepare them right in the same cardboard box your bunless sandwich comes in, meaning you can easily prep them in the car without any additional dishes. The secret to this trick comes from TikTok user smallersam_pcos, who simply orders her favorite sandwich without a bun, then cuts up the meat and loads it on top of her fries.
@smallersam_pcos
Arby's❤️ (540 cals + 36g protein) Here's how to order: -Double beef & cheddar with NO bun NO red sauce ADD red onion (the cheese sauce is included on this) -Small curly fry – 1/2 horsey sauce + 1/2 red sauce **this is 45 cals not included unless you want it** #fastfood #arbys #curly #fry #cheese #caloriedeficit #protein #pcos #healthy #balance #lifestyle #menu #hack #order #nostalgia #real #mom #beforeandafter
How to get loaded curly fries at Arby's
Sam claims the curly fries hack offers 540 calories and 36 grams of fat, making it a decent high-protein Arby's order. She orders a Double Beef and Cheddar, but she asks for no bun or red sauce and instead gets a vegetable in there by adding some red onion. Then, she just cuts up the beef with a plastic knife and places it on top of a curly fries order. She completes the order by topping it with the container of cheddar cheese, plus a little bit of Horsey sauce and Arby's sauce.
In theory, this hack would work by swapping the bread on any Arby's sandwich, and the best part is how easily it comes together. When you open the cardboard burger box, cut up the beef first. Place the curly fries on the opposite side of the box, then just flip the box over, so the beef and onions land right on top of the curly fries — an easy, mess-free way to turn your favorite sandwich into a fun snack.