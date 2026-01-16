The Decadent Culver's Ordering Hack Cheese Curd Lovers Need To Try
Menu hacks are no secret in the fast food world. Restaurants such as In-N-Out are famous for their secret menus, while some hacks start on social media before getting added to restaurants' regular menus, such as the Pink Drink at Starbucks. Fans of Culver's have figured out plenty of hacks of their own, especially when it comes to the chain's cheese curds, including recreating a popular former menu item, the CurderBurger.
The latest Culver's cheese curds hack trending on social media teaches you how to create a decadent chili cheese curd meal that is too good to pass up. To make it, order some Wisconsin Cheese Curds, a cup of George's Chili, and a side of cheese sauce — don't forget to ask for a container to put it all in. Start with the cheese curds at the bottom, pour as much chili as you want over them, then top the whole thing off with cheese sauce.
Culver's cheese cards are the start of many great menu hacks
This hack works great with Culver's basic chili, but the chain's menu gives you plenty of ways to tweak it to your individual tastes using its deep-fried nuggets of white and yellow cheddar cheese. Instead of George's Chili, try this hack with George's Chili Supreme, which includes chopped red onions, shredded cheddar, and a dollop of sour cream. The added ingredients make the cheese curd chili hack even more decadent with the extra pop of flavor. Other menu items you can add into the mix include a side of steamed broccoli, or even mashed potatoes so you can hack your own faux baked potato with chili and cheese.
Fans of Culver's have plenty of ordering hacks that use popular menu items (including cheese curds) to make creative flavor bombs, such as an extra-cheesy, protein-packed, Canadian-inspired poutine. There are two ways to bring this hack to life: order a side of fries, a side of curds, and a side of gravy; or order an item that already exists on Culver's menu, the Chili Cheddar Fries, and top them with cheese curds and a side of gravy.