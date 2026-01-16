The Decadent Culver's Ordering Hack Cheese Curd Lovers Need To Try

Menu hacks are no secret in the fast food world. Restaurants such as In-N-Out are famous for their secret menus, while some hacks start on social media before getting added to restaurants' regular menus, such as the Pink Drink at Starbucks. Fans of Culver's have figured out plenty of hacks of their own, especially when it comes to the chain's cheese curds, including recreating a popular former menu item, the CurderBurger.

The latest Culver's cheese curds hack trending on social media teaches you how to create a decadent chili cheese curd meal that is too good to pass up. To make it, order some Wisconsin Cheese Curds, a cup of George's Chili, and a side of cheese sauce — don't forget to ask for a container to put it all in. Start with the cheese curds at the bottom, pour as much chili as you want over them, then top the whole thing off with cheese sauce.