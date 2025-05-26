Does Red Lobster Serve Unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits?

As the sweeping beacon of a lighthouse calls to weary sailors at sea, so too does the cheesy, rich goodness of endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits call to weary diners across the world. Since their first introduction in 1992, endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits have been a staple at Red Lobster. The restaurant chain, known for its affordable and tasty seafood offerings, counts Cheddar Bay biscuits as one of its most iconic items. And customers haven't grown weary of the cheesy, buttery biscuits over the years. In fact, they've proven so popular that they've even become available in the grocery store via dry mix. Like its annual Endless Shrimp promotion, customers have come to rely on the chain's endless biscuits.

In recent years, however, the status of these "endless" foods has become shaky. As of 2024, the iconic Endless Shrimp promotion has ended, in part because it may have led to the company's bankruptcy filing. The offering of endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits, therefore, might seem shaky to some, and in 2020, rumor quickly spread that endless biscuits were no longer. Thankfully, this rumor proved to be false. In a statement provided by the chain to Food & Wine in the midst of the hubbub, Red Lobster reaffirmed its commitment to endless biscuits: "We want to set the record straight. Despite rumors to the contrary, Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are in fact unlimited." However, there is one catch. The endless biscuits are only available to dine-in customers.