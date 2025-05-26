Does Red Lobster Serve Unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits?
As the sweeping beacon of a lighthouse calls to weary sailors at sea, so too does the cheesy, rich goodness of endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits call to weary diners across the world. Since their first introduction in 1992, endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits have been a staple at Red Lobster. The restaurant chain, known for its affordable and tasty seafood offerings, counts Cheddar Bay biscuits as one of its most iconic items. And customers haven't grown weary of the cheesy, buttery biscuits over the years. In fact, they've proven so popular that they've even become available in the grocery store via dry mix. Like its annual Endless Shrimp promotion, customers have come to rely on the chain's endless biscuits.
In recent years, however, the status of these "endless" foods has become shaky. As of 2024, the iconic Endless Shrimp promotion has ended, in part because it may have led to the company's bankruptcy filing. The offering of endless Cheddar Bay Biscuits, therefore, might seem shaky to some, and in 2020, rumor quickly spread that endless biscuits were no longer. Thankfully, this rumor proved to be false. In a statement provided by the chain to Food & Wine in the midst of the hubbub, Red Lobster reaffirmed its commitment to endless biscuits: "We want to set the record straight. Despite rumors to the contrary, Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits are in fact unlimited." However, there is one catch. The endless biscuits are only available to dine-in customers.
One heck of a biscuit
The source of the 2020 commotion over Cheddar Bay Biscuits was a change in Red Lobster's website which noted that "Every entree comes with two warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits!" This wording quickly led to panic across the community of Red Lobster diners who relied on the presence endless biscuits to enjoy with their meal. Luckily, the two biscuit per meal portion only applies to online to-go orders which makes sense, considering the impossible logistics of delivering endless biscuits to dine-out customers. For dine-in customers, you can still get as many biscuits as you please for no extra charge.
As for to-go customers hoping to get extra biscuits on the side, you're not totally out of luck. You can still order the biscuits by the dozen or half a dozen, but it will cost you. A half a dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits will cost $5.99, while a dozen will cost $8.49. That's up from the 2020 price points of $2.79 for half a dozen and $5.29 for a full dozen. So, it seems even Cheddar Bay Biscuits are subject to the rapid price increases sweeping the nation. As it stands, Red Lobster is still the biggest seafood restaurant in the United States. In recent years, however, its hold on the market has started to slip, though there are still plenty of seafood restaurants worth the visit in America, even if they don't offer up baskets of endless biscuits.