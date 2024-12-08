Are Cucumber Varieties Interchangeable In Recipes?

If you've spent any time on the internet as of late, you've likely seen more than your fair share of TikTok-viral cucumber salads. But whether pressed, pickled with soy sauce, or paired with peanut butter for an even better cucumber sandwich, these long, lean, and green cylinders have been a culinary mainstay for far longer than our current, internet-savvy century.

Still, it's understandable if you can't recognize different cucumber varieties on sight (apart from their size) or aren't familiar with their taste and textural differences. What's important to know is that cucumber types do, as a matter of fact, vary widely: Some are sweet and others bitter, some are so dense you'll want to peel them and others are pleasantly crisp, some have large seeds and a higher water content and some have far fewer seeds for happy snacking.

In fact, if a recipe calls for one version and you pick up another, you'll likely convince yourself you don't like cucumbers at all. So save yourself the stress and read on to suss out which cucumbers are best for your various veggie needs.