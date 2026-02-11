Egg rolls are a takeout favorite and a conveniently portable little hand-held snack or light meal. Biting through the crispy, bubbly fried shell into a bite of hot and savory meat and vegetables is comforting and satisfying all at once. Egg rolls seem to have come by their name not because they contain eggs in the filling, but because the dough includes eggs, which makes it a bit more sturdy for frying and enclosing filling. As wonderful as they are, egg rolls can also be a bit rich or heavy due to the deep-fry preparation. The alternative? Deconstructing the egg roll to emphasize the filling, rather than the shell. This easy pork egg roll in a bowl recipe — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – does just that. A generous amount of finely shredded green cabbage and carrots, scallions, fresh garlic, and ginger combine with juicy ground pork, sweet black soy sauce, sesame oil, and rice wine vinegar. Topped with a bit of sriracha for heat, sushi ginger, and crunchy wonton strips, this egg roll bowl has all the flavor and texture of an egg roll from your favorite restaurant, but with more of the filling to enjoy.

This recipe is best made in a wok for even cooking of the pork and vegetables, allowing them to brown and crisp rather than become steamed and soggy. If you don't have a wok, use the biggest skillet you have or cook the meat and vegetables in batches so that they are evenly cooked.