The Type Of Tofu Highest In Protein
Whether you eat an exclusively plant-based diet or just like to incorporate meatless meals into your weekly rotation, tofu is an excellent choice of protein. However, there are many different types of tofu, and if you're new to the world of plant-based proteins, it might be hard to know which one to pick. If you're primarily interested in choosing a tofu that is going to pack the most protein, you should look for varieties that say "super-firm" on the package.
In each 3-ounce serving of super-firm tofu, you're going to get 14 grams of protein, whereas silken tofu, which is the softest type of tofu, contains 4 grams of protein in a similar serving size. Compare that to the 6 grams of protein in the averaged-sized egg, 8 ounces of protein in one 8-ounce glass of cow's milk, and 7 grams of protein per ounce of meats like beef, chicken, and pork. Super-firm tofu is an excellent plant-based choice to meet your daily protein intake, especially for folks who totally avoid or limit animal products.
Low moisture is the key to high protein
To understand why super-firm tofu offers the most protein, it's helpful to know what exactly tofu is made from. Tofu consists of coagulated soy milk, which is made from soybeans — the legume that boasts the highest amount of protein. As the tofu is pressed into blocks, some of the water is squeezed out. As more liquid is lost, the tofu becomes denser and more concentrated, which results in a higher protein content. The low moisture in super-firm tofu allows it to hold its shape well in various types of cooking methods, including grilling, baking, pan-frying, and deep frying. This makes it an excellent option in dishes where a firm, meat-like bite is still the goal, such as Asian-inspired stir-fries, tofu tacos, or crispy tofu strips.
Most major grocery chains will have super-firm tofu in stock, but if it's ever unavailable, extra-firm and firm tofu are the next best options. They both have a significantly lower water content than softer varieties, and can still hold their shape reasonably well when grilled, baked, or fried. Extra firm tofu will have about 9 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving, while firm tofu has about 8 grams. If you're looking to skip the animal products while still maximizing your protein intake, pick up a tub of super-firm tofu on your next grocery trip.