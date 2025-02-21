The Type Of Tofu Highest In Protein

Whether you eat an exclusively plant-based diet or just like to incorporate meatless meals into your weekly rotation, tofu is an excellent choice of protein. However, there are many different types of tofu, and if you're new to the world of plant-based proteins, it might be hard to know which one to pick. If you're primarily interested in choosing a tofu that is going to pack the most protein, you should look for varieties that say "super-firm" on the package.

In each 3-ounce serving of super-firm tofu, you're going to get 14 grams of protein, whereas silken tofu, which is the softest type of tofu, contains 4 grams of protein in a similar serving size. Compare that to the 6 grams of protein in the averaged-sized egg, 8 ounces of protein in one 8-ounce glass of cow's milk, and 7 grams of protein per ounce of meats like beef, chicken, and pork. Super-firm tofu is an excellent plant-based choice to meet your daily protein intake, especially for folks who totally avoid or limit animal products.