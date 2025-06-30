You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make A Flavor-Packed Falafel Sandwich
To make a brilliant tasting falafel sandwich comes down to using three main ingredients: Falafel mix, tahini paste, and pita pockets. These flavors work so well you might just stop there. However, there are numerous ways to dress up this basic recipe to create a truly memorable meal.
First, you'll need to decide whether to use a falafel mix from a box, or prepare homemade oven-baked falafel from scratch. Making your own falafel, you'll combine ground chickpeas with spices, in addition to other falafel ingredients that will enhance the taste — like pistachios. The chickpeas can be canned, or dried beans that are soaked overnight.
Falafel pitas are one of the sandwiches that taste so much better toasted, so consider crisping them up before filling. Another interesting take on a falafel sandwich is to even use a French baguette instead of pita. Slather the inside of the baguette with tahini, place the falafel balls inside, then add cucumbers and tomatoes. And, of course, there are other ways to spruce up this classic dish.
More ways to embellish a classic falafel sandwich
There are additional touches that will make your falafel sandwich shine. Consider using fresh herbs, such as cilantro, mint, and parsley. These can be added to the falafel mix if you prepare it yourself, or used as a fresh, flavorful garnish when your falafel is served.
Although tahini is traditionally used as a sauce on falafel, you might shake it up and top your falafel with tzatziki sauce, which is made from Greek yogurt, garlic, cucumber, lemon juice, and dill. Classically served with Gyro or as a vegetable dip, this choice will add a bright and creamy note to your sandwich. Love garlic? Try the punchy Lebanese garlic sauce called toum on your falafel sandwich.
Among other fun ways to serve falafel is to use it as a topping for a rice or quinoa bowl. Load it up with cucumber, tomatoes, pickled vegetables, olives and your choice of creamy sauce. Top it with crunchy chickpeas, fresh herbs, or maybe even crumbled feta cheese. Your imagination is the limit when creating a notable twist on falafel!