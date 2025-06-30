You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make A Flavor-Packed Falafel Sandwich

To make a brilliant tasting falafel sandwich comes down to using three main ingredients: Falafel mix, tahini paste, and pita pockets. These flavors work so well you might just stop there. However, there are numerous ways to dress up this basic recipe to create a truly memorable meal.

First, you'll need to decide whether to use a falafel mix from a box, or prepare homemade oven-baked falafel from scratch. Making your own falafel, you'll combine ground chickpeas with spices, in addition to other falafel ingredients that will enhance the taste — like pistachios. The chickpeas can be canned, or dried beans that are soaked overnight.

Falafel pitas are one of the sandwiches that taste so much better toasted, so consider crisping them up before filling. Another interesting take on a falafel sandwich is to even use a French baguette instead of pita. Slather the inside of the baguette with tahini, place the falafel balls inside, then add cucumbers and tomatoes. And, of course, there are other ways to spruce up this classic dish.