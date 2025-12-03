3-Ingredient Morir Soñando Recipe
With only three ingredients and a blender, you can whip together the sweet, citrusy drink of your dreams. Morir soñando is creamy, cold, citrusy, and just perfect for a midday treat or a light afternoon snack. Originating in the Dominican Republic, morir soñando (which means "to die dreaming" in Spanish) is a classic, non-alcoholic beverage found on street corners, beach stands, and cafes. While the typical formula for morir soñando calls for adding both evaporated milk and sugar along with the fresh orange juice, recipe developer Miriam Hahn has switched things up a bit in her three-ingredient morir soñando recipe to make the creamy, citrus-infused treat easier than ever to whip up at home.
"I love the simplicity of this three-ingredient recipe," Hahn shares. "By using sweetened condensed milk, there is no need to add sugar, and the intense flavor that vanilla bean pods deliver bring a rich depth of flavor to the drink." Morir soñando is an incredibly refreshing beverage with a sweet, creamy flavor profile that will certainly upgrade the way you enjoy OJ.
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient morir soñando
To make this recipe, pick up some fresh oranges. You'll want to choose oranges at their peak of freshness, so they provide a good amount of juice. Then pick up sweetened condensed milk and vanilla bean pods. If you want to substitute vanilla extract for the pods, you will give up some of that intense flavor, but it will work just fine (use 2 teaspoons of extract instead).
Step 1: Zest an orange
Zest one of the oranges.
Step 2: Remove seeds from vanilla pod
Make a lengthwise slit in the vanilla bean pods and scrape out the seeds. (Discard the pods or use them in another way.)
Step 3: Add seeds, zest, and milk to blender
Add the vanilla seeds to a blender with the orange zest and the sweetened condensed milk.
Step 4: Blend
Blend on low for 20 to 30 seconds, until the vanilla is evenly distributed and the mixture is fragrant.
Step 5: Cover and chill the milk mixture
Pour the vanilla milk into a jar with a lid and chill for about 10 minutes.
Step 6: Juice the oranges
Juice the oranges to yield about 1 ½ cups of fresh juice.
Step 7: Chill the juice
Pour the juice into a jar and chill for 10 minutes.
Step 8: Distribute the milk mixture into glasses
When ready to serve, distribute the vanilla milk between two glasses.
Step 9: Pour in the orange juice
Slowly pour the orange juice into the vanilla milk while whisking constantly until smooth and creamy.
Step 10: Add ice and serve the morir soñando
Top each glass of morir soñando with crushed ice and serve immediately.
What to serve with 3-ingredient morir soñando
What can I do with leftover vanilla pods?
Since we are only using the seeds that are inside of the vanilla pod for this recipe, that outer shell can be put to use in other ways. A common way to use the pods it to make vanilla sugar. Simply put the pods into a jar of sugar and seal it. After about a week the sugar will have absorbed the flavor and can then be used in baking cookies, cakes, or muffins. For a delicious treat, try it in these rhubarb and cardamom oat muffins.
To flavor up a latte or milk to be used in a smoothie, put the pods into a container of milk and let it steep overnight. It's a natural way to add vanilla flavoring to milk, whether it is cow's milk or plant-based milk.
Another way to use the pods is to add them to 1 cup sugar and 1 cup of water and simmer on the stove to make a simple syrup. Use the syrup on pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, or ice cream.
What are other ingredients I can add to morir soñando?
Although this drink is delicious as is, there are many ingredients that can be added to enhance the flavor or meet dietary restrictions. If you avoid dairy, you can use coconut milk or coconut cream. Use the canned version of coconut milk for optimal creaminess. Or, try another dairy free milk like oat, almond, cashew, or soy. You can buy sweetened versions of the plant milks or add in some sweetener. Common sweeteners to add are maple syrup, date syrup, or agave. For natural sweetness, add five pitted dates to a high-speed blender with the milk and vanilla bean seeds for a delicious caramel-like sweetness.
Spices can easily add flavor depth, and can be added in when you blend the milk and vanilla bean seeds. A pinch of cinnamon adds some warmth to the drink, and a pinch of powdered ginger will add a spicy kick to balance out the sweetness. For a holiday feel, try adding a pinch of cardamom and cloves. Adding a bit of sea salt will help enhance all of the flavors.