3-Ingredient Morir Soñando Recipe

By Miriam Hahn  and Chowhound Staff
glass of morir sonañdo Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

With only three ingredients and a blender, you can whip together the sweet, citrusy drink of your dreams. Morir soñando is creamy, cold, citrusy, and just perfect for a midday treat or a light afternoon snack. Originating in the Dominican Republic, morir soñando (which means "to die dreaming" in Spanish) is a classic, non-alcoholic beverage found on street corners, beach stands, and cafes. While the typical formula for morir soñando calls for adding both evaporated milk and sugar along with the fresh orange juice, recipe developer Miriam Hahn has switched things up a bit in her three-ingredient morir soñando recipe to make the creamy, citrus-infused treat easier than ever to whip up at home.

"I love the simplicity of this three-ingredient recipe," Hahn shares. "By using sweetened condensed milk, there is no need to add sugar, and the intense flavor that vanilla bean pods deliver bring a rich depth of flavor to the drink." Morir soñando is an incredibly refreshing beverage with a sweet, creamy flavor profile that will certainly upgrade the way you enjoy OJ.

Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient morir soñando

Morir soñando ingredients Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

To make this recipe, pick up some fresh oranges. You'll want to choose oranges at their peak of freshness, so they provide a good amount of juice. Then pick up sweetened condensed milk and vanilla bean pods. If you want to substitute vanilla extract for the pods, you will give up some of that intense flavor, but it will work just fine (use 2 teaspoons of extract instead).

Step 1: Zest an orange

hands zesting orange Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Zest one of the oranges.

Step 2: Remove seeds from vanilla pod

hands removing seeds from vanilla pod Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Make a lengthwise slit in the vanilla bean pods and scrape out the seeds. (Discard the pods or use them in another way.)

Step 3: Add seeds, zest, and milk to blender

hand adding milk to blender Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Add the vanilla seeds to a blender with the orange zest and the sweetened condensed milk.

Step 4: Blend

hand holding spoon of creamy mixture Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Blend on low for 20 to 30 seconds, until the vanilla is evenly distributed and the mixture is fragrant.

Step 5: Cover and chill the milk mixture

hand holding container of mixture Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Pour the vanilla milk into a jar with a lid and chill for about 10 minutes.

Step 6: Juice the oranges

hand juicing an orange Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Juice the oranges to yield about 1 ½ cups of fresh juice.

Step 7: Chill the juice

hand holding jar of juice Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Pour the juice into a jar and chill for 10 minutes.

Step 8: Distribute the milk mixture into glasses

hand pouring milk into glass Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

When ready to serve, distribute the vanilla milk between two glasses.

Step 9: Pour in the orange juice

hand adding juice to glass with milk Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Slowly pour the orange juice into the vanilla milk while whisking constantly until smooth and creamy.

Step 10: Add ice and serve the morir soñando

hand adding ice to glass with morir soñando Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Top each glass of morir soñando with crushed ice and serve immediately.

What to serve with 3-ingredient morir soñando

3-Ingredient Morir Soñando Recipe

This 3-ingredient morir soñando recipe features a sweet, citrusy, and creamy drink, and one that's perfectly infused with fresh vanilla bean flavor.

Prep Time
25
minutes
Cook Time
0
minutes
servings
2
Servings
2 drinks on serving board
Nutrition

Calories per Serving 598
Total Fat 13.5 g
Saturated Fat 8.4 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 52.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 107.0 g
Dietary Fiber 4.7 g
Total Sugars 102.2 g
Sodium 194.8 mg
Protein 14.0 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What can I do with leftover vanilla pods?

Glasses of morir soñando garnished with orange slices Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Since we are only using the seeds that are inside of the vanilla pod for this recipe, that outer shell can be put to use in other ways. A common way to use the pods it to make vanilla sugar. Simply put the pods into a jar of sugar and seal it. After about a week the sugar will have absorbed the flavor and can then be used in baking cookies, cakes, or muffins. For a delicious treat, try it in these rhubarb and cardamom oat muffins.

To flavor up a latte or milk to be used in a smoothie, put the pods into a container of milk and let it steep overnight. It's a natural way to add vanilla flavoring to milk, whether it is cow's milk or plant-based milk.

Another way to use the pods is to add them to 1 cup sugar and 1 cup of water and simmer on the stove to make a simple syrup. Use the syrup on pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, or ice cream.

What are other ingredients I can add to morir soñando?

glass of morir soñando Miriam Hahn/Chowhound

Although this drink is delicious as is, there are many ingredients that can be added to enhance the flavor or meet dietary restrictions. If you avoid dairy, you can use coconut milk or coconut cream. Use the canned version of coconut milk for optimal creaminess. Or, try another dairy free milk like oat, almond, cashew, or soy. You can buy sweetened versions of the plant milks or add in some sweetener. Common sweeteners to add are maple syrup, date syrup, or agave. For natural sweetness, add five pitted dates to a high-speed blender with the milk and vanilla bean seeds for a delicious caramel-like sweetness.

Spices can easily add flavor depth, and can be added in when you blend the milk and vanilla bean seeds. A pinch of cinnamon adds some warmth to the drink, and a pinch of powdered ginger will add a spicy kick to balance out the sweetness. For a holiday feel, try adding a pinch of cardamom and cloves. Adding a bit of sea salt will help enhance all of the flavors.

