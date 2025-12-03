3-Ingredient Morir Soñando Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With only three ingredients and a blender, you can whip together the sweet, citrusy drink of your dreams. Morir soñando is creamy, cold, citrusy, and just perfect for a midday treat or a light afternoon snack. Originating in the Dominican Republic, morir soñando (which means "to die dreaming" in Spanish) is a classic, non-alcoholic beverage found on street corners, beach stands, and cafes. While the typical formula for morir soñando calls for adding both evaporated milk and sugar along with the fresh orange juice, recipe developer Miriam Hahn has switched things up a bit in her three-ingredient morir soñando recipe to make the creamy, citrus-infused treat easier than ever to whip up at home.

"I love the simplicity of this three-ingredient recipe," Hahn shares. "By using sweetened condensed milk, there is no need to add sugar, and the intense flavor that vanilla bean pods deliver bring a rich depth of flavor to the drink." Morir soñando is an incredibly refreshing beverage with a sweet, creamy flavor profile that will certainly upgrade the way you enjoy OJ.