These Easy Scallion Pancakes Are The Ultimate Savory Starter
If you have ever tasted savory scallion pancakes at your favorite Chinese establishment, you know just how deliciously moreish they can be. Crispy, flaky scallion pancakes are a popular take-out specialty for a reason — they're perfect for any time of day, portable, dip-able, and delicious warm or cold. These are nothing like the pancakes you might whip up on a lazy Sunday morning. These pancakes are pastry-like, with a tender, crispy dough encasing delightfully pungent bits of fresh scallion, with complex layers of flavor and texture that might seem intimidating to replicate on your own. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird removes the mystery and fuss with her simple and approachable scallion pancakes recipe. Kinnaird's step-by-step instructions will have you enjoying a batch in no time, and then making another for your next gathering.
The trick to achieving a perfect texture in your pancakes starts with a hot water dough. Using scalding hot water to mix into the flour inhibits gluten formation, therefore making the dough soft, pliable, and easy to roll thin. We also incorporate a sesame oil roux, which helps to laminate the dough for maximum flakiness and airy texture, similar to that of a croissant or puff pastry. Served with a spicy ginger soy dipping sauce on the side, these scallion pancakes are sure to become a favorite party staple.
Gather the scallion pancakes ingredients
Scallion pancakes require only a few ingredients, so make sure that everything is top-notch quality. You will use all-purpose flour in both the pancake dough and the roux, along with a bit of sea salt in the dough. For the roux you will need sesame oil (toasted has the most intense flavor) to mix with the flour. Plenty of fresh scallions go into the rolled up dough, which is then rolled out and cooked in peanut oil. For the dipping sauce you will need soy sauce, rice vinegar, fresh ginger root, minced Fresno or Serrano chili pepper, and brown sugar to help balance the spicy pepper.
Step 1: Combine the flour and salt
Combine 2 cups flour and ½ teaspoon salt in a stand mixer bowl.
Step 2: Attach a dough hook and add hot water
Using the dough hook attachment on low speed, slowly pour in the hot water until fully incorporated.
Step 3: Knead the dough
Turn the mixer to medium speed and knead the dough until it comes together in a mass.
Step 4: Shape the dough into a smooth ball
Remove the dough from the bowl and briefly knead and shape into a ball.
Step 5: Rest the dough
Wrap the dough in plastic and let it rest for at least 30 minutes.
Step 6: Heat the sesame oil
While the dough rests, heat the sesame oil in a small skillet over medium heat.
Step 7: Add flour and salt to make a roux
Add the remaining ½ cup flour and ½ teaspoon salt and cook and stir for 1 minute to make a roux.
Step 8: Cool the roux
Transfer the roux to a small bowl to cool.
Step 9: Make the dipping sauce
In another small bowl, make a dipping sauce for the pancakes by combining the soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, chile pepper, and brown sugar. Set aside.
Step 10: Divide the dough into 6 equal pieces
Unwrap and knead the dough briefly then divide it into 6 even pieces.
Step 11: Shape the dough into balls
Shape the dough into balls with your hands and keep them covered with plastic or a damp tea towel so that they do not dry out.
Step 12: Roll out one of the balls
Use a rolling pin to roll out one of the dough balls into a rectangle about 10 inches long and 5 inches tall.
Step 13: Spread some roux on the dough
Spoon a tablespoon of the roux onto the dough and spread it into an even layer, leaving a small border around the edge with no filling.
Step 14: Add some of the scallions
Sprinkle 2 tablespoons sliced scallions onto the surface of the roux, keeping them close to the left and bottom edge.
Step 15: Roll up the dough
Carefully roll up the dough from the bottom of the long side to form a long cylinder.
Step 16: Seal up the roll
Flatten the cylinder gently to seal and pinch closed the left end with your fingers.
Step 17: Roll the dough cylinder into a spiral
Starting with the pinched end, roll the cylinder into a spiral shape.
Step 18: Tuck the end underneath
Tuck the smaller end underneath.
Step 19: Press down on the spiral
Gently press down on the spiral and cover with plastic or a towel.
Step 20: Repeat with remaining dough and filling
Repeat for the remaining dough until all have been filled and formed.
Step 21: Cut parchment paper squares
Cut 6 parchment or waxed paper squares about 8 inches across.
Step 22: Roll out the dough spirals
Roll each spiral into a pancake about 6-inches in diameter, laying them out on a platter with the parchment or waxed paper in between.
Step 23: Line a plate with paper towels
Line a second platter or plate with paper towels.
Step 24: Heat a skillet with peanut oil
Heat a cast iron or other similar non-stick skillet over medium heat and add about 2 tablespoons peanut oil to fully coat the bottom of the pan.
Step 25: Lower a pancake into the hot oil
Once the oil is hot, carefully lower one pancake into the pan and use chopsticks or tongs to gently rotate the pancake to evenly coat with the oil.
Step 26: Cook until golden on 1 side
Cook for 2 minutes until the first side is golden brown.
Step 27: Flip the pancake
Use the chopsticks or a spatula to carefully flip the pancake.
Step 28: Cover the pan and cook on the other side
Cover the pan and cook for another minute. The steam will help the layers in the dough to puff.
Step 29: Continue to flip and cook until golden
Uncover and continue cooking until golden, flipping the pancake again and continuing to cook until the pancake is puffed and crisp. Adjust the heat as needed so the pancakes do not burn.
Step 30: Transfer the pancake to the paper-lined plate
Transfer the pancake to the paper towel-lined plate.
Step 31: Add more peanut oil to the pan and repeat
Repeat the process, adding about 2 tablespoons of peanut oil to the pan before cooking each pancake.
Step 32: Cut and serve the pancakes with the dipping sauce
Once all the pancakes are cooked, cut them into wedges and serve them warm with the dipping sauce.
Can I make any parts of this recipe in advance?
Another party-hosting bonus to these scallion pancakes is that you can do most of the work in advance and then fry them just before serving. Kinnaird suggests making the dough, filling, and rolling out the pancakes, then freezing them with layers of parchment paper in between in a ziplock bag. The frozen raw pancakes can then be thawed and cooked as needed. If you find that you have leftover pancakes (highly unlikely), or you make an extra batch to cook, they can also be stored under refrigeration and then re-crisped and reheated in a lightly oiled skillet or air fryer.
The dipping sauce is actually better when it's made in advance, because it gives the chiles time to infuse the other ingredients. Store your prepared sauce in an airtight jar or other glass container for up to 5 days. Just be sure to bring it to room temperature before you dip in with your tasty scallion pancakes. Feel free to set out a variety of condiments for your guests to dip or top their scallion pancakes with.
What is a roux and why is it used in this recipe?
A roux is an important element in all kinds of classic cuisine, from the French Mother Sauces to Southern gumbo. A roux, which is made from equal amounts of flour and fat cooked together to allow the starch to absorb the fat, is typically used as a thickener for soups and sauces. Roux can be made in a variety of degrees, from a briefly cooked blonde roux (as used in this scallion pancakes recipe), to a low and slow cooked dark roux, which imparts intense flavor.
As mentioned above, scallion pancakes are made with a laminated dough. A laminated dough is made from thin layers of dough separated by fat. When baked, steam gets trapped between the layers, which creates the light and flaky texture. While croissant dough is made flaky by rolling cold butter into the dough over and over again, the sesame roux in this recipe has a similar effect. The process of rolling, coiling, and then rolling again creates these layers, while the sesame flavor is imparted throughout the dough.