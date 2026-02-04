These Easy Scallion Pancakes Are The Ultimate Savory Starter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have ever tasted savory scallion pancakes at your favorite Chinese establishment, you know just how deliciously moreish they can be. Crispy, flaky scallion pancakes are a popular take-out specialty for a reason — they're perfect for any time of day, portable, dip-able, and delicious warm or cold. These are nothing like the pancakes you might whip up on a lazy Sunday morning. These pancakes are pastry-like, with a tender, crispy dough encasing delightfully pungent bits of fresh scallion, with complex layers of flavor and texture that might seem intimidating to replicate on your own. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird removes the mystery and fuss with her simple and approachable scallion pancakes recipe. Kinnaird's step-by-step instructions will have you enjoying a batch in no time, and then making another for your next gathering.

The trick to achieving a perfect texture in your pancakes starts with a hot water dough. Using scalding hot water to mix into the flour inhibits gluten formation, therefore making the dough soft, pliable, and easy to roll thin. We also incorporate a sesame oil roux, which helps to laminate the dough for maximum flakiness and airy texture, similar to that of a croissant or puff pastry. Served with a spicy ginger soy dipping sauce on the side, these scallion pancakes are sure to become a favorite party staple.