The Underrated Cut Of Pork You Should Be Using For Steak

If you're looking for an alternative to steak — as in beef — whether to save money or simply to change things up, look to another popular meat choice: pork shoulder. It's not just a great cut of meat for making pulled pork; when broken down into steaks, it's a good substitute for well-known beef cuts such as ribeye, New York strip, and T-bone.

As the name suggests, pork shoulder steak (sometimes known as Boston butt or pork blade steak) comes from the pig's shoulder area. It's nicely marbled and offers a lot of the same things most popular steak cuts do: Rich flavor, juiciness, and, if cooked right, tenderness. Like steak, it can be grilled, pan-seared, or reverse-seared in an oven before it's finished on the stove or grill. Just be careful not to overcook pork shoulder steaks as they can become chewy; just one of several mistakes ruining your pork.