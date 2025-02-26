Succulent Pulled Pork Starts With The Right Cut

Making authentic barbecue at home can be a little intimidating. Working on ribs for hours on the grill or in the smoker only to find out they've completely dried out is not how you want to start a dinner party. Pulled pork, on the other hand, is a great gateway into the world of barbecue because it's easy to make pulled pork with a slow cooker, and if you want to practice on the smoker or grill, it's less expensive and much more forgiving than other traditional barbecue cuts. For perfect pulled pork, start with the right cut of pork: pork shoulder or pork butt.

Although sometimes mistaken as coming from the rear end of the pig, the pork butt (or Boston butt) is actually part of the front shoulder of the animal. Furthermore, the terms "pork shoulder" and "pork butt" are often used interchangeably, but when talking precise cuts, the pork shoulder is the entire muscle — composed of the Boston butt (upper section) and picnic shoulder (lower section). The picnic shoulder is significantly leaner and more thoroughly muscled, while the Boston butt is more fatty and tender. But whether you're buying the stuff under the name pork shoulder or pork butt, you'll get incredible, delicious pulled pork that melts in your mouth.