Pork Tenderloin Vs. Pork Loin: What's The Difference?

While many people are familiar with the best cuts of beef, their understanding of pork cuts may be a bit hazy. Probably the most common confusion about pork is the difference between the tenderloin and loin. Contrary to popular belief, they're not the same thing, nor is the tenderloin part of the loin. The tenderloin is actually a specific cut along the backbone next to and above the larger loin. Both are between the shoulder and the top of the back leg. But just because they're so close doesn't mean you cook them the same way.

A deboned loin makes for a lovely roast, which you can cut into large slices and serve like a steak. The tenderloin, on the other hand, works best marinated and cooked on the grill, then sliced into medallions, often topped with a gravy or chimichurri-style sauce. Understanding these distinctions allows you to avoid many of the mistakes people make when cooking pork loin and tenderloin.