Pork Tenderloin Vs. Pork Loin: What's The Difference?
While many people are familiar with the best cuts of beef, their understanding of pork cuts may be a bit hazy. Probably the most common confusion about pork is the difference between the tenderloin and loin. Contrary to popular belief, they're not the same thing, nor is the tenderloin part of the loin. The tenderloin is actually a specific cut along the backbone next to and above the larger loin. Both are between the shoulder and the top of the back leg. But just because they're so close doesn't mean you cook them the same way.
A deboned loin makes for a lovely roast, which you can cut into large slices and serve like a steak. The tenderloin, on the other hand, works best marinated and cooked on the grill, then sliced into medallions, often topped with a gravy or chimichurri-style sauce. Understanding these distinctions allows you to avoid many of the mistakes people make when cooking pork loin and tenderloin.
How to buy and cook pork loin
Pork loin is a large cut from the upper center torso of the pig. Sometimes labeled as a center cut or top loin roast, you can buy it bone-in or deboned. Interestingly, pork chops, probably the most recognizable pork cut there is, come from the bone-in loin (it's sliced into individual chops).
Deboned, they are a wide, thick piece of meat with an oval-shaped cross section. Loin tends to be larger (at 2 to 4 pounds) than tenderloin (at 1 to 2 pounds) and should be prepared like any roast. The best way to do that is to season or brine it first. Here, temperature is crucial. It's a lean cut, and the lower fat content means it can dry out easily, so avoid overcooking. Unlike tougher cuts of pork like the shoulder and butt, which you can take to a high internal temperature, you need to remove pork loin from the oven when the internal temperature hits 145 Fahrenheit to reach peak juiciness. If you cook loin often, it's worth getting a quality meat thermometer like the Meater Plus smart wireless thermometer or the Alpha Grillers' instant-read digital thermometer to ensure you don't dry it out.
How to buy and cook pork tenderloin
Where the larger loin is a roast, it's best to consider the narrower, smaller tenderloin a cut for frying, grilling, or baking. It's as lean as chicken breast, and in some ways, you can treat it the same way. It's a succulent boneless piece of meat when not overcooked. But make sure you remove the silver skin — an inedible membrane that shrinks while cooking and twists the meat and can even affect the texture. Slice it off before seasoning or marinating.
You can season tenderloin with salt and pepper, but it also works well with rubs or marinades. The lean cut readily absorbs marinades, adding flavor and helping prevent dry, bland meat. If you're using a spice rub, cover the entire piece of meat for maximum visual effect and the best flavor. However you cook it, remove it from the heat when the internal temperature is 145 degrees Fahrenheit (it won't take long), then slice it crossways into half-inch or 1-inch medallions. Serve it on a platter surrounded by roasted veggies and a crusty bread for sopping up any sauce or juices.