10 Chef-Recommended Sauces Every Home Cook Should Master

Sometimes all it takes to turn an ordinary meal into something out of this world is a great sauce. A well-executed sauce can deliver major flavor, add extra depth, and provide a nice mouthfeel. It also helps bring everything together into one cohesive dish. For example, a glossy pan sauce can enhance the flavors of meat, a swipe of tomato sauce adds richness and moisture to pizza, and a drizzle of bright chimichurri can make vegetables really pop.

Yet for many home cooks, sauces are one of the most intimidating parts of cooking. It may seem too time-consuming or technically challenging to master precise proportions and complicated emulsions. But for those who tend to turn to store-bought sauces more often than not, you should know that many seemingly complicated sauces are a lot simpler to make at home than you think. Some can actually be whipped up in just a few minutes with basic ingredients you probably already have on hand.

To find out which sauces are truly worth learning, we asked chefs from different culinary backgrounds to share their favorite sauces and the ones they think every home cook should be able to perfect. They filled us in on the five French mother sauces that you can use on their own or as bases to make a wide range of other sauces. In addition, they recommended several vibrant sauces from around the world that can seriously elevate your cooking. Even better, each of these sauces is easy enough for even novice cooks to manage.