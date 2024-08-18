Cooking Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Pork, According To Experts

Whether it's tender pulled pork sandwiches or the perfect pork chop, this delicious meat is a great choice for lunch or dinner. But before you fire up the grill or get your pan heated, it's important to know what to avoid when cooking pork.

We talked to butchers and chefs about the common mistakes that they see in the shop or the kitchen. Chef Jack Bennett, Executive Chef of International Smoke in San Francisco, weighed in on choosing the right cut and preparing it correctly for each dish, noting that some of the most crucial steps occur before you even start cooking. Rosangela Teodoro is a butcher, rancher, and owner at Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande, and provided us with some tips on making different cuts of pork and cooking for a crowd.

Both agreed that many of the mishaps they see can be prevented by knowing what cuts to choose, how to trim each piece, and the best seasoning methods. Paying attention to how long it cooks is also key to a delicious piece of pork that is juicy and full of flavor, since overcooking is one of the most common errors. Here are the biggest mistakes they pointed out.

