Classic Sausage Balls With Cranberry Mustard Recipe
Sausage balls have become a Southern staple — perfect for anyone looking for easy and tasty party fare. These little biscuity bites filled with ground sausage and shredded cheese became popular because they're so easy to make with the addition of handy and versatile Bisquick baking mix. If using mixes isn't quite your thing, we have you covered. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird gives us a baking mix-free version of this retro appetizer and kicks up the flavor with fresh chives, smoked paprika, white pepper, Dijon mustard, and creamed horseradish.
The result is a crispy yet tender bite with all the rich and savory sausage and sharp cheddar flavor. Kinnaird likes to serve these sausage balls with a festive and tangy cranberry mustard dipping sauce to contrast and complement the nice sharpness of the cheese. Classic sausage balls are easy to mix and prep for parties or snacks anytime, making them an entertainer's best friend. Serve them hot from the oven with toothpicks alongside your favorite beverages.
Gather the classic sausage balls with cranberry mustard ingredients
For the base of these balls, choose a bulk breakfast or other flavorful and high-quality ground sausage. All-purpose flour, baking powder, kosher salt, garlic and onion powders, smoked paprika, and freshly ground white pepper form the "baking mix" to combine with the sausage and some grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese. Melted butter helps bind the mixture together, and fresh chives, Dijon mustard, and creamed horseradish sauce add additional flavor. The dipping sauce is made with prepared cranberry sauce (homemade or purchased), whole grain mustard for some texture, and a little bit of apple cider vinegar.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prepare 2 baking sheets
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Step 3: Whisk together the dry ingredients
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, garlic and onion powders, smoked paprika, and white pepper.
Step 4: Add the cheese
Mix in the grated cheddar until coated.
Step 5: Mix in the sausage, butter, and remaining seasonings
Add the sausage, butter, chives, mustard, and horseradish sauce, mixing well until combined.
Step 6: Form the sausage balls
Use a scoop or spoon to form 1-inch balls.
Step 7: Roll the balls smooth
Roll the balls smooth with your hands and place them 1-inch apart on the prepared baking sheets.
Step 8: Bake the sausage balls
Bake the balls one sheet at a time until golden brown and cooked through, about 20 minutes.
Step 9: Make the cranberry mustard sauce
While the sausage balls are baking, mix together the cranberry sauce, whole-grain mustard, vinegar, and remaining ¼ teaspoon kosher salt. Transfer the sauce to a serving dish.
Step 10: Serve the sausage balls with cranberry mustard sauce
Serve the sausage balls warm with the cranberry mustard dipping sauce.
Level up your Southern sausage balls with chives, smoked paprika, Dijon mustard, and creamed horseradish and serve them with a zesty cranberry sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|61
|Total Fat
|4.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|11.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|4.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|1.6 g
|Sodium
|100.1 mg
|Protein
|2.4 g
How can I prepare the sausage balls in advance?
If you're serving these classic sausage balls for a party or other gathering, you may be glad to hear that they can be prepared in advance in a couple of different ways. First, you can make the meat and biscuit mixture, scoop and roll the balls, and have them ready to go on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Wrap the sheet pan in plastic wrap or foil and freeze until ready to bake, allowing them to thaw at room temperature for about 30 minutes first.
The second method is to bake the balls in advance, let them cool completely, and store them in an air-tight container in the freezer. When ready to serve, thaw the balls at room temperature and then reheat and crisp in an air fryer or oven preheated to 375 F. The cranberry mustard dipping sauce can also be made in advance. Simply mix all of the ingredients and store the sauce in a covered glass bowl in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Can I switch up any of the ingredients or flavors in this recipe?
Kinnaird says there are plenty of ways to switch up the flavors in your classic sausage balls. Start with the sausage by using a variety that has seasonings already mixed in. Try choosing a spicy sausage, a turkey sausage, or one that is flavored with maple or sage. You can also add a variety of fresh or dried herbs. A bit of chopped fresh sage or thyme added to the meat mixture would give a bit more fresh and herbal flavor.
Instead of extra-sharp cheddar, experiment with adding some pepper Jack or Gruyère for part or all of the cheddar. A bit of pickle relish or chopped capers or olives would also add a nice piquant flavor to the meat. You might try a bit of curry powder or allspice in place of the smoked paprika. If you want a little extra kick of heat, you could add a dash of cayenne or chile powder. Overall, sausage balls are very forgiving, so feel free to experiment with your favorite spices, cheeses, and condiments.