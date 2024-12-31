Classic Sausage Balls With Cranberry Mustard Recipe

Sausage balls have become a Southern staple — perfect for anyone looking for easy and tasty party fare. These little biscuity bites filled with ground sausage and shredded cheese became popular because they're so easy to make with the addition of handy and versatile Bisquick baking mix. If using mixes isn't quite your thing, we have you covered. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird gives us a baking mix-free version of this retro appetizer and kicks up the flavor with fresh chives, smoked paprika, white pepper, Dijon mustard, and creamed horseradish.

The result is a crispy yet tender bite with all the rich and savory sausage and sharp cheddar flavor. Kinnaird likes to serve these sausage balls with a festive and tangy cranberry mustard dipping sauce to contrast and complement the nice sharpness of the cheese. Classic sausage balls are easy to mix and prep for parties or snacks anytime, making them an entertainer's best friend. Serve them hot from the oven with toothpicks alongside your favorite beverages.