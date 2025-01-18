With 95% of the world's bourbon production occurring in Kentucky, it is undeniably the bourbon capital of the United States and beyond. Thanks to the state's hard work and dedication, there's no shortage of bourbon options either. That doesn't mean they are all worth spending your hard-earned dollars on though. Whether it's because of a higher or unjustified price tag, poor quality, popularity gained by marketing gimmicks alone, or because there are simply better options for a similar price, some bourbons just don't measure up. So, which ones should you buy and which ones should you avoid? We checked in with an expert to find out.

Chris Walster, a whisky connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, was happy to help populate the upcoming list of 12 bourbons you should leave on the shelf. He has over 30 years exploring the spirit and needless to say, really knows his stuff. When sharing his recommendations, he stressed that it all comes down to individual taste — so don't take it personally if you find one of your favorites listed below. For him, things like a high corn percentage, which results in a super sweet taste, and too much rye, which adds spiciness to the palate, are major turn-offs. He also finds overly young, cheap, and cheerful bourbons less favorable. Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum of bourbon preferences, Walster's well-informed insights will surely push your bourbon-tasting adventures in the right direction.