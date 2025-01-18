12 Bourbons You Should Leave On The Shelf
With 95% of the world's bourbon production occurring in Kentucky, it is undeniably the bourbon capital of the United States and beyond. Thanks to the state's hard work and dedication, there's no shortage of bourbon options either. That doesn't mean they are all worth spending your hard-earned dollars on though. Whether it's because of a higher or unjustified price tag, poor quality, popularity gained by marketing gimmicks alone, or because there are simply better options for a similar price, some bourbons just don't measure up. So, which ones should you buy and which ones should you avoid? We checked in with an expert to find out.
Chris Walster, a whisky connoisseur at The Cask Connoisseur, was happy to help populate the upcoming list of 12 bourbons you should leave on the shelf. He has over 30 years exploring the spirit and needless to say, really knows his stuff. When sharing his recommendations, he stressed that it all comes down to individual taste — so don't take it personally if you find one of your favorites listed below. For him, things like a high corn percentage, which results in a super sweet taste, and too much rye, which adds spiciness to the palate, are major turn-offs. He also finds overly young, cheap, and cheerful bourbons less favorable. Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum of bourbon preferences, Walster's well-informed insights will surely push your bourbon-tasting adventures in the right direction.
Jim Beam Original
Jim Beam Original has a fairly decent reputation in the United States, so this might rub some of you the wrong way, but The Cask Connoisseur's Chris Walster recommends leaving it on the shelf. He said, "While affordable and iconic, it's often considered too harsh (despite four years in the barrel)." To make matters worse, Walster also noted that Jim Beam Original is a bit one-dimensional, particularly for seasoned bourbon drinkers who are more acquainted with the spirit's nuanced flavors and layers. Essentially, it's basic, and with all the other fantastic options on store shelves, there's no need to limit yourself to a bourbon that falls flat.
However, Jim Beam Original has some redeeming qualities, and Walster was more than willing to highlight them. The first, of course, is its low price. You can purchase a 750 ml bottle for just around $15 and a 1.75 L will only run you about $25. Walster also mentioned how it makes a fairly good option for mixers, so if you're going to drink it, make sure to turn it into a cocktail.
Rebel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Rebel Kentucky Straight Bourbon is another product Chris Walster doesn't vibe with. He told us many people, himself included, find it "overly sweet and lacking complexity." He also said that compared to higher quality wheat bourbons, it has a thinner mouthfeel. Since flavor, complexity, and mouthfeel are arguably the three most important components of quality bourbon, that's three strikes against Rebel Bourbon. According to the company, it has a pleasing honey and butter nose, but unfortunately, that's not enough to save it in Walster's mind.
Just like with Jim Beam, Rebel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey does have some redeeming qualities. For starters, you can pick up a 750 ml bottle for between $13 and $18, depending on where you shop. Walster also told us the whiskey won awards in 2016 and 2018. So not all experts agree, but as Walster told us before, it all comes down to personal preference in the end. Rebel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a good example of this, apparently. Even so, there are better bottom-shelf bourbons that are actually worth buying. Maybe try one of them before going against our expert's recommendation.
Basil Hayden's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
The next option on the chopping block is Basil Hayden's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. You may be thinking it's good because it has a fancy label and everything, but sadly, its classy outfit is just that — a good presentation. And at about $45 a bottle, it's probably overpriced too. This is not due to its quality; it's definitely a premium pick in that regard. Still, according to Chris Walster, it has a few marks against it, and they might be reason enough for you to skip over it and reach for something else.
Walster's first issue with Basil Hayden's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is that it is only 80-proof. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but pair the lower proof with the product's premium price and he's not a fan. He also said it leaves "some drinkers feeling it's underwhelming in flavor and depth for the cost." So it lacks substance and is relatively expensive? Yeah, we will pass. If you prefer bold flavors and robust complexity, you should, too.
Old Crow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Old Crow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is steeped in history. Not only is it named for Dr. James C. Crow, the man who refined the art of making whiskey but it's rumored to have been enjoyed by legendary figures like President Ulysses S. Grant and famed writer Mark Twain. Even so, you may be wise to leave this bourbon to the pages of time. According to Chris Walster, "It's often criticized for being too harsh, bitter, and lacking in refined flavor." Yikes! Poor flavor and a burning sensation aren't positive bourbon traits by anyone's standards.
Walster admits Old Crow Bourbon's one saving grace is its budget price. Actually, that's one of the main reasons it's so well known, aside from its long-standing history. A 750 ml bottle only costs about $10 to $13. Nice, but as is the case with most things, you get what you pay for. If you can swing it, your money will be much better spent if you opt for something else. Even if it costs a few extra bucks, which it most likely will, something tells us you will be glad you "splurged" a bit.
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey
We know, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 is technically a Tennessee whiskey, not a true bourbon. Regionally, it's pretty close though and compared to the competition, it stands out — just not in a good way. Chris Walster told us Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 is simple and overly sweet, two things he dislikes. He also noted that it is over-hyped, especially when you consider its mass market appeal. Walster doesn't think you should let its familiar label and name fool you though. The lack of complexity and displeasing sweetness are enough for most people to be left wanting more, or maybe less, in the case of sugar, but you get the point.
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey is a super well-known, and some would say beloved, American brown spirit. It even has excellent worldwide brand recognition going for it. At just $17 to $22 per 750 ml bottle, it's affordable too, so there are probably a few of you out there who disagree with Walster's opinion of it. Even so, there's no denying that it is not the epitome of quality and prestige. Walster told us many people enjoy Jack Daniel's with a mixer, but at The Cask Connoisseur, they think it is overrated.
Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond is another Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey that doesn't make the cut. The distillery also has a new seven-year bourbon but Chris Walster thinks you can do better for your money. He told me the two products are not very different from one another, but they sure are priced differently. A bottle of Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey costs between $40 and $50. The seven-year is priced in the low to mid $30 range. As a result, he no longer feels like the Bottled-In-Bond is a good value, and he believes other consumers will agree.
Unfortunately, Walster thinks this is a nice bourbon overall, so it's a shame to consider it one of the products you should leave on the shelf. Still, cost is a big factor when it comes to choosing the right bourbon, and this one fails in the price department. If you are lucky enough to find it on a wild sale, it wouldn't hurt to give it a try, but it's unlikely to become your new go-to pick if value is a top priority of yours.
Calumet Farm Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Calumet Farm Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey isn't one of the most well-known bourbons on the market, like Jim Beam and others, but it comes at a higher price point so it's easy to assume it's good stuff. After all, a 750 ml bottle costs about $60, or maybe a few bucks less if you are a savvy shopper. However, according to Chris Walster, it doesn't quite deliver the way a premium bourbon should. Specifically, Walster told us it is "often cited for being overly oaky and lacking balance." Since balance is key in premium spirits, it's easy to see why he put Calumet Farms on this list of bourbons to avoid.
Interestingly, Walster said Calumet Farm Small Batch Bourbon's attractive packaging might add a positive element to the overall experience. Honestly, it's just alright, though. Sure, the label features picturesque scenery and a horse, but a cute animal isn't enough to make most of us swoon — especially considering what we now know about the spirit's shortcomings. If you are a fan of super oaky bourbon, you may feel differently, but consider yourself warned.
Hudson Whiskey Baby Bourbon
Adorably packaged in a short, squat bottle with a trendy minimalist label, Hudson Whiskey Baby Bourbon easily catches the eye. Unfortunately, it seems the company should have diverted some of its packaging efforts to the actual production of the spirit. Chris Walster said, "Many find it overpriced for its youth and overly sweet corn-forward flavor." He admits this is a polarizing craft bourbon — some people really like it and others find it appealing — but it isn't for him and he recommends you opt for something else as well. Plus, it isn't even from Kentucky; it's a New York company.
A bottle of Hudson Whiskey Baby Bourbon costs about $50, and for Walster that's just too much for this product. However, he also told us that it is out of stock on the company website, so it may be more appealing than he thinks. Or, as he suspects, its lack of availability is actually an indicator of its waning success and less-than-desirable flavor.
Bird Dog Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Bird Dog Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is shrouded in fairly strong criticism. Some people might enjoy the brand's line of flavored whiskeys, but almost all of them are new to the drinking scene. There's also some question surrounding whether or not it is a properly labeled spirit. Is it whiskey or a whiskey-based liqueur? Chris Walster said the label can be misleading and it may not have any legal meaning.
Regardless of whether or not Bird Dog lives up to its specific alcohol branding, Walster also revealed that it is "frequently criticized for being overly sweet, thin, and lacking a true bourbon character." So, if it comes up short in the realm of real bourbon flavor and character and people are already questioning its authenticity, what more do you need to hear? It sounds like leaving Bird Dog's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey on the shelf is kind of a no-brainer. A 750 ml bottle of Bird Dog Bourbon only costs about 15 to $20, maybe a touch more at some stores, so it's definitely affordable. Still, we should take Walster's word for it and choose a more reliable bourbon.
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is pretty popular in some circles. In fact, some experts even go so far as to say that Woodford Reserve is a favorite and should be recognized as one of the must-know whiskey brands for beginners. However, Chris Walster begs to differ and thinks people's money can be much better spent. He admits he used to like it quite a bit: "I was lucky enough to try a bottle from the first batch whilst staying in New Orleans a fair few years back. It was lovely then." Unfortunately, his opinion has since changed. As he told us, "It has lost its way and no longer seems to stand out."
While Walster acknowledges his reasons for leaving Woodford Reserve on the shelf are rather personal, he knows enough not to steer us completely wrong. He elaborated on his stance by saying, "Lots of people enjoy it and if offered I would drink it, but it is not worth purchasing a bottle," at least not for him. If you completely disagree with Walster's assessment and love Woodford Reserve, that's okay too. After all, a 750 ml bottle only costs about $30 to $34 and it certainly isn't a low-end product.
Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon
You may be surprised to see Blanton's Original Single Barrel Bourbon on Chris Walster's list of recommended bourbons to leave on the shelf. It's undeniably a premium quality product and it's actually quite coveted by people in the know. Still, Walster believes it is unreasonably priced, even considering its quality. He also notes that his dislike for it may be strange to some.
If you can manage to find a bottle of Blanton's Bourbon for sale at a local store, it will cost you anywhere from $80 to $150, unless you are one of the lucky few who stumbles upon it for around $60 at Costco. Regardless, it isn't cheap. That's not the issue though, at least not entirely. Due to limited supply and high demand, tracking down a bottle can be quite challenging. In fact, Walster divulged that it is often sold for more than $200 to $300 at secondary market auctions, and this initiates complaints. He admits that indicates its popularity, but he still doesn't think it's worth that much.
Maybe Blanton's hype is doing it a disservice since it is making it hard to get it into people's hands. Or, maybe it's really worth seeking out. Either way, Walster doesn't recommend buying into the frenzy. He does however like that it is a collectible whiskey and notes that it would be fun to collect the unique bottle caps, which feature mini jockey figurines sitting atop a horse.
Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon
Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon is exactly what it sounds like. According to the company's website, barrels containing the spirit are loaded onto ships, which then travel the world. The constant motion of the ocean forces the borbon to interact with the barrels more. At the same time, varying temperatures play a hand in the unique process, which results in this one-of-a-kind bourbon. This all seems pretty interesting, but our expert Chris Walster isn't getting on board (pun intended).
A 750 ml bottle of Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon will typically run you around $50 to $80. It can occasionally be found for a few bucks less, but don't count it. While Walster acknowledges that the brand has a unique concept, he also said, "Many feel the high price doesn't justify the underwhelming and inconsistent flavor profile." He added that the maturation process is intriguing, "but that's not really enough to enjoy the bourbon." Well said, Walster. We probably wouldn't pass up giving it a try if someone offered it to us, but we certainly won't be seeking it out. If you trust our expert, which you should, you won't be either.